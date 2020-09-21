EatStreet Teams Up With UW Credit Union to Offer Free Delivery

× Expand Photo courtesy of EatStreet EatStreet delivery van parked outside of a UW Credit Union location.

Matt Howard, chief executive officer of EatStreet, says that their recent partnership with UW Credit Union is a perfect fit. “We’re both Madison-based organizations that care deeply about Wisconsin,” Howard says. “At EatStreet, we’re always looking to work with companies that genuinely take care of their customers, and it’s evident UW Credit Union lives what they preach.”

That’s why EatStreet and UW Credit Union have teamed up to remove the delivery fees from their members’ orders until Dec. 31. “There couldn’t be a better time than now for UW Credit Union to offer free EatStreet delivery to its members,” Howard says. “Supporting local restaurants is critical and many Wisconsinites are relying on delivery to get their favorite foods when they feel uncomfortable leaving home.”

Anne Norman, chief marketing officer of UW Credit Union, says that the new offer can help UW Credit Union members save money in the long run, especially during the pandemic. “Takeout volume is at an all-time high right now, so whether this saves members a few bucks or hundreds of dollars by year-end, a little extra can go a long way,” Norman says. “This is especially true for students who may rely on food delivery services even more than before amid evolving campus safety protocols.”

Since the offer began in August, both EatStreet and the UW Credit Union have received positive feedback. “We’ve had a great response on social media from UW Credit Union members who are loving the free delivery,” Howard says. “If we can create a little happiness—and make it easier for members to support their favorite local restaurants—then we’re thrilled with the results.”

There’s no limit to how many times or where UW Credit Union members can use this free delivery option. “The free delivery works wherever EatStreet delivers across the country, so UW Credit Union cardholders can take advantage of it no matter where they are,” Norman says.

To learn more about becoming a member of the UW Credit Union, go to https://www.uwcu.org/about-us/become-a-member/.

To read more news, click here.

To read more articles by Quinn Clark, click here.