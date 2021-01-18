Kids Impact Community Volunteer and Activism Series in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

× Expand Photo by Grant Images LLC A photo from Kids Impact Community's Social Justice Story Time from MLK Day 2020.

To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Kids Impact Community joins forces with the North Shore Coalition and is spearheading an event series dedicated to celebrating Dr. King. These free virtual events provide the North Shore community from youngest to oldest with opportunities to get involved in recognizing the area’s racial inequities. The events are inspired by MLK Day’s designation as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. Events include youth service opportunities, food drives, social justice story times, book discussions and technology collections among others. Although these events are free, pre-registration is encouraged. This is Kids Impact Community’s sixth year honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Fill a “Make Your House a Home” Basket for ACTS Housing (K5+) January 18 from 4-5 p.m.

Join Kids Impact Community for a kid-led celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day through a virtual event and corresponding service project. Children will engage neighbors, friends and family to fill a “Make Your House a Home” Basket for ACTS Housing with supplies and necessities a family needs to make their very first house a home.

Kids Impact Community Social Justice Story Time - Racial Justice and Taking Action January 19 from 4-5 p.m. and January 20 from 4-5 p.m.

Rona Wolfe, kindergarten teacher and anti-bias educator, will lead kid-friendly discussions through stories about racial justice and address how kids can take big actions in small ways. Different books will be read for each day, so participants are encouraged to attend both events. These events will conclude with a community art activity that will challenge families to make a commitment to service over the next year. Families will be asked to paint how they plan on making a change in our community on a 6 by 6-inch canvas square. Like a quilt, these squares will be combined into a traveling art exhibit displayed at locations throughout the area.

In addition to the Kids Impact Community led events, they have joined forces this year with the North Shore Coalition - a group of local networks that advocate for racial justice on Milwaukee's North Shore and throughout the region. It was founded specifically to plan service projects, educational opportunities and special events that celebrate, educate, advocate and serve in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. View a complete listing of local events at www.mlknsmke.com.

For additional information regarding Kids Impact Community, or to access the link to register for the MLK events, please visit their website.