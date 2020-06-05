State Reports 357 New COVID-19 Cases, Seven Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Testing rate has been above 10,000 new results each of the last four days. 12,322 new test results came in in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have gone down five days in a row. There are currently 352 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

There were 357 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours (2.9 percent positive).

The state now has a total of 20,249 cases.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 74 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,021 beds available) and using 35 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

124 cases are in ICU; this is up from yesterday (117); 3.1 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU.

Seven new deaths for a total of 633; 3.1 percent of known cases result in death.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 352 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 175 of the hospitalized patients are in Milwaukee County. 174 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

124 of the state's 352 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (35.2 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 124.

The state reports the loss of seven additional lives related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths to 633. 43.3 percent of the deaths in the state occurred in long-term care facilities (nursing homes), while 5.1 percent occurred in group homes and 25.1 percent occurred elsewhere.

(click here to zoom in)

The state's testing rate has been above 10,000 new results each of the last four days. 12,322 new test results came in in the last 24 hours.

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 61 active labs with a daily capacity of 15,418 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 42.9 percent, which is up from yesterday.

(click here to zoom in)

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 20 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,369 Buffalo: 6 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 79 Chippewa: 58 Clark: 39 Columbia: 44 Crawford: 26 Dane: 800 Dodge: 394 Door: 39 Douglas: 19 Dunn: 26 Eau Claire: 119 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 226 Forest: 34 Grant: 98 Green: 70 Green Lake: 22 Iowa: 16 Iron: 2 Jackson: 17 Jefferson: 122 Juneau: 22 Kenosha: 1,259 Kewaunee: 36 La Crosse: 68 Lafayette: 29 Langlade: 4 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 39 Marathon: 57 Marinette: 33 Marquette: 5 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 8,547 Monroe: 18 Oconto: 39 Oneida: 12 Outagamie: 253 Ozaukee: 177 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 50 Polk: 31 Portage: 23 Price: 2 Racine: 1,878 Richland: 14 Rock: 682 Rusk: 5 Sauk: 81 Sawyer: 8 Shawano: 53 Sheboygan: 105 St. Croix: 102 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 33 Vernon: 21 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 428 Washburn: 2 Washington: 272 Waukesha: 778 Waupaca: 49 Waushara: 10 Winnebago: 334 Wood: 11 Total: 20,249 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 38 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 29 Dodge: 4 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 5 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 34 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 317 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 13 Polk: 1 Racine: 46 Richland: 4 Rock: 20 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 17 Washington: 9 Waukesha: 32 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 7 Wood: 1 Total: 633

