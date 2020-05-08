State Reports 375 New COVID-19 Cases, 149 of Them Are in Milwaukee County

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 375 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, up to a total of 9,590 cases.

The new data shows an uptick in both new cases and the percentage of positive cases, a bad sign for those watching the gating criteria being monitored for the Badger Bounce Back Plan.

This afternoon, the state released new best practices and guidelines for businesses in most sectors to keep workers and customers safe with the possibility of reopening parts of the economy in the coming weeks.

Wisconsin businesses have done a great job of adapting to the #SaferAtHome order. As we begin to turn the dial, WEDC has put together a guide for what folks need to know to reopen safely so that employees and customers can feel confident when they return.https://t.co/q3eA0C9gd1 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 8, 2020

In a press briefing on Friday afternoon, Gov. Evers said his office is waiting to hear the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling in the lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order.

DHS: Daily COVID-19 Update

4,605 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is down from yesterday but up 23.9 percent from the average number of test results returned in the last week (3,715 tests daily). One element of the Badger Bounce Back plan is to grow testing with a goal of the capability of administering 85,000 tests per week or about 12,100 tests per day. The state has said increased capacity is the goal, not actual utilization. However, increasing utilization is also important because it will drive down the percent of positive results. The state has 51 active labs with a daily capacity of 13,797 tests.

DHS is tracking the percent of positive tests on a daily basis in an effort to show progress in testing and bring the percentage of positive results down. Part of the Badger Bounce Back plan is monitoring the percentage of positive results in a trailing 14-day period for a downward trajectory. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 8.1 percent, which is up from yesterday but the data still shows a downward trend. If the number of new cases stays generally steady and the amount of tests completed continues to go up, this chart will continue to show progress.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which gives us a picture of the most severe cases.

There are currently 348 patients hospitalized and 204 of those individuals are awaiting test results.

110 of the state's 348 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (31.6 percent).

The state reports the loss of 10 additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 384.

Milwaukee County had 149 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to a total of 3,722 total cases. This the highest amount of new cases in the county since tracking began.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 10 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 1,777 Buffalo: 5 Calumet: 34 Chippewa: 27 Clark: 23 Columbia: 32 Crawford: 16 Dane: 455 Dodge: 51 Door: 18 Douglas: 10 Dunn: 14 Eau Claire: 50 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 85 Forest: 1 Grant: 66 Green: 23 Green Lake: 6 Iowa: 10 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 50 Juneau: 21 Kenosha: 627 Kewaunee: 26 La Crosse: 32 Lafayette: 9 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 17 Marathon: 22 Marinette: 15 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 3,722 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 27 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 105 Ozaukee: 101 Pierce: 12 Polk: 5 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 634 Richland: 13 Rock: 343 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 69 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 20 Sheboygan: 65 St. Croix: 26 Trempealeau: 5 Vernon: 3 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 226 Washburn: 1 Washington: 114 Waukesha: 387 Waupaca: 11 Waushara: 4 Winnebago: 91 Wood: 2 Total: 9,590 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 13 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 7 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 15 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 219 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 16 Richland: 2 Rock: 12 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 10 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 22 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 384