State Updates Confirmed COVID-19 Cases to 1,730

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 180 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hour, up to 1,730 total cases.

1,678 new test results came in during the last 24 hours, meaning we have yet to see the expansion of testing announced earlier this week reflected in the data. A total of 22,047 tests have been performed so far, which means about 7.8% of tests have come back positive.

The data indicates an 11.6 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

Starting yesterday, the state started adding hospitalization data to the report. There have been a total of 461 hospitalizations so far. This is an increase of 15.8 percent over yesterday.

DHS reports 31 deaths at this time. Local reports from across the state indicate a total of at least 33 deaths.

Two new counties have been added to the report: Adams and Trempealeau. As of today, 52 of the state's 72 counties have at least one case. Officials have indicated it's likely the disease has spread to the other 20 counties.


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams 1
Ashland 1
Bayfield 3
Brown 17
Buffalo 2
Calumet 3
Chippewa 11
Clark 6
Columbia 15
Crawford 1
Dane 228
Dodge 13
Door 2
Douglas 6
Dunn 3
Eau Claire 14
Fond du Lac 28
Grant 2
Green 7
Iowa 3
Iron 1
Jackson 2
Jefferson 12
Juneau 4
Kenosha 67
La Crosse 19
Marathon 8
Marinette 2
Marquette 2
Menominee 1
Milwaukee 869
Monroe 3
Oconto 1
Oneida 3
Outagamie 14
Ozaukee 47 
Pierce 7
Portage 2
Racine 35
Richland 2
Rock 19
Sauk 16
Sheboygan 16
St. Croix 6
Trempealeau 1
Vilas 3
Walworth 15
Washington 46
Waukesha 120
Waupaca 2
Winnebago 17
Wood 2
Total 1,730

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Dane: 3
Fond du Lac: 2
Iron: 1
Milwaukee: 16
Ozaukee: 3
Rock: 1
Sauk: 2
Sheboygan: 1
Waukesha: 1
Waupaca: 1
Total: 31

