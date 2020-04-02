State Updates Confirmed COVID-19 Cases to 1,730

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 180 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hour, up to 1,730 total cases.

1,678 new test results came in during the last 24 hours, meaning we have yet to see the expansion of testing announced earlier this week reflected in the data. A total of 22,047 tests have been performed so far, which means about 7.8% of tests have come back positive.

The data indicates an 11.6 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

Starting yesterday, the state started adding hospitalization data to the report. There have been a total of 461 hospitalizations so far. This is an increase of 15.8 percent over yesterday.

DHS reports 31 deaths at this time. Local reports from across the state indicate a total of at least 33 deaths.

Two new counties have been added to the report: Adams and Trempealeau. As of today, 52 of the state's 72 counties have at least one case. Officials have indicated it's likely the disease has spread to the other 20 counties.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams 1 Ashland 1 Bayfield 3 Brown 17 Buffalo 2 Calumet 3 Chippewa 11 Clark 6 Columbia 15 Crawford 1 Dane 228 Dodge 13 Door 2 Douglas 6 Dunn 3 Eau Claire 14 Fond du Lac 28 Grant 2 Green 7 Iowa 3 Iron 1 Jackson 2 Jefferson 12 Juneau 4 Kenosha 67 La Crosse 19 Marathon 8 Marinette 2 Marquette 2 Menominee 1 Milwaukee 869 Monroe 3 Oconto 1 Oneida 3 Outagamie 14 Ozaukee 47 Pierce 7 Portage 2 Racine 35 Richland 2 Rock 19 Sauk 16 Sheboygan 16 St. Croix 6 Trempealeau 1 Vilas 3 Walworth 15 Washington 46 Waukesha 120 Waupaca 2 Winnebago 17 Wood 2 Total 1,730 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Dane: 3 Fond du Lac: 2 Iron: 1 Milwaukee: 16 Ozaukee: 3 Rock: 1 Sauk: 2 Sheboygan: 1 Waukesha: 1 Waupaca: 1 Total: 31