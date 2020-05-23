Wisconsin Has Now Lost 500 Lives to COVID-19

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

479 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 14,875 cases statewide.

7,105 new test results are in today's report. This is down from the last two days where we saw testing levels above 9,000 new results each day.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 70 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,401 beds available) and using 33 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

388 cases are either hospitalized or awaiting test results (223 individuals); 15.4 percent of known cases result in hospitalization

128 cases are in ICU; this is down from yesterday's ICU cases of 133; 3.6 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU

11 new deaths for a total of 507 deaths; 3.4 percent of known cases result in death

In today's Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily report on COVID-19, there are 479 new confirmed cases for a total of 14,875 cases statewide. DHS reported the loss of 11 additional lives to COVID-19, up to 507 total deaths.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. The number of patients receiving intensive care has stayed relatively steady for the last month between 110 and 130. The number of hospitalizations has risen by 100 in the last two weeks. Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily through the state's Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition so this is not completely comprehensive.

There are currently 388 patients hospitalized that have either tested positive or are awaiting test results (223). That includes 182 total hospitalizations in Milwaukee County.

128 of the state's 388 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (33 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 133.

The state reports the loss of 11 additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 507.

At least 212 deaths have been tied to long-term care facilities (41.8 percent) and an additional 21 deaths have occurred in group homes (4.2 percent). 26.4 percent of deaths (134) didn't occur in group housing settings. There are an additional 140 deaths with an unknown origin.

7,105 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is down from the last two days where we saw testing levels above 9,000 new results each day.

The state has 54 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,143 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 6.7 percent, which is up from yesterday. DHS is watching this for a 14-day downward trajectory.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 12 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,238 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 69 Chippewa: 48 Clark: 28 Columbia: 37 Crawford: 25 Dane: 592 Dodge: 149 Door: 37 Douglas: 17 Dunn: 21 Eau Claire: 93 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 158 Forest: 11 Grant: 81 Green: 52 Green Lake: 14 Iowa: 11 Iron: 2 Jackson: 15 Jefferson: 78 Juneau: 22 Kenosha: 983 Kewaunee: 33 La Crosse: 48 Lafayette: 18 Langlade: 1 Lincoln: 3 Manitowoc: 28 Marathon: 38 Marinette: 31 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 5,987 Monroe: 16 Oconto: 34 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 181 Ozaukee: 134 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 36 Polk: 15 Portage: 9 Price: 2 Racine: 1,311 Richland: 14 Rock: 529 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 77 Sawyer: 7 Shawano: 37 Sheboygan: 82 St. Croix: 65 Taylor: 1 Trempealeau: 14 Vernon: 14 Vilas: 6 Walworth: 339 Washburn: 2 Washington: 181 Waukesha: 553 Waupaca: 20 Waushara: 7 Winnebago: 166 Wood: 9 Total: 14,875 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 32 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 26 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 4 Grant: 10 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 22 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 276 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 6 Ozaukee: 11 Polk: 1 Racine: 22 Richland: 4 Rock: 16 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 12 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 25 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Wood: 1 Total: 507