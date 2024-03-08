Amber Chavez: Childcare Services for Community Organizations

Expand Photo by Margaret Muza Amber Chavez Amber Chavez

Amber Chavez is co-founder of Milwaukee Childcare Collective, a volunteer-based group offering childcare services to parents involved in social justice work. Milwaukee community organizations lacking a budget for childcare may apply for the collective’s resources so that children are looked after while parents engage in activism and organizing. Milwaukee Childcare Collective (MilChiCo) launched in 2017 and now has a team of over a dozen volunteers.

Their website reads, “We recognize that mothers are often excluded from political work due to cultural expectations regarding childcare needs, which is a layer of gender-based oppression that is often forgotten in activist communities.”

Amber Chavez became a mother in 2011 and had decided to go into early childhood education around the same time. She describes her motherhood experience as its own class awakening. “There’s not a lot of space or respect in our society for mothers,” Chavez continues. “That naturally extends to when caregiving work becomes professionalized, where you’re then doing it in a classroom.”

Milwaukee Childcare Collective (MilChiCo) formed when Chavez and co-lead Lane Burns came together with a shared vision rooted in anti-oppression and emergent strategy, centering the needs of mothers who are engaged in radical advocacy. They modeled the group’s structure and mission after that of Chicago Childcare Collective.

“It was the way I could show up and be part of the solution,” Chavez affirms about MilChiCo. “I was in for it and did not need to be asked twice.”

Speed of Trust

MilChiCo moves at the speed of trust. They strive to cultivate long-term, sustainable relationships with organizations that they partner with, viewing free childcare for grassroots groups as a step toward reparations. MilChiCo provides both childcare and child-friendly activities on-site, prioritizing those marginalized based on race and gender. At least two volunteers are present at all times to provide care.

“We always ask that our partners tell us during registration how many kids will be there, what their ages are and anything else we should know about,” Chavez mentions. “That helps us know how many volunteers to have and what to bring.”

The group is guided by four core values: consent, anti-adultism, transformative justice and restorative justice. “We don’t come in and tell kids that today we’re doing this activity and they have to do what we have planned,” Chavez explains. “We show up with a tote full of toys with things like paper, markers, crayons, scissors, books, blankets, balls, blocks, anything that kids like to play with. We try to make it fun and inviting without any pressure.”

Chavez makes clear that MilChiCo does not bring food for the kids or change diapers. “We call parents if there’s a diaper, and it helps that we’re on-site for that,” she notes. “Our partners often make sure that there’s food available if children are there, so we’ll still facilitate making sure that everyone is fed and happy.”

Their most consistent partner has been African American Breastfeeding Network, who advocate for maternal-child health equity in Milwaukee with a focus on supporting Black families. They recently partnered as well with Joyce’s House Education Center, who offer programs in GED preparation and testing for adult learners.

Those interested in volunteering with MilChiCo may fill out a signup form on their website. Volunteers are expected to show up with enthusiasm and to communicate with honesty. “If you want to be part of this work but you’re not the best with kids, maybe you want to be the person doing the midweek Zoom calls with our partners,” Chavez adds. “We are also a queer-friendly organization and operate with the principle that there is nothing wrong with queer people caring for children. All identities can be part of this work.”

They also accept donations of art supplies and children’s books.

In 2024, Milwaukee Childcare Collective plans to implement more formal training like CPR and first aid certifications for all volunteers. They also hope to build up their skill sharing and continue acquiring new partners.

“Community is the antidote,” Amber Chavez concludes. “Not having access to childcare is a barrier to people engaging with activism and organizing, and you have to provide resources to overcome that barrier.”

Visit Milwaukee Childcare Collective’s website at milchico.wordpress.com to get in touch.