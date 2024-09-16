Lizz Stachura Shares the Joy (and Benefits) of Tea with Milwaukee

× Expand Photo by Mike Stachura Lizz Stachura of Tootsie's Tea Lizz Stachura of Tootsie's Tea

Lizz Stachura is behind Tootsie’s Tea, a business that vends dessert and medicinal teas as well as tea accessories at markets and events around Milwaukee. Her goal is to share the cultural and holistic joys of tea with as many communities as possible. A self-taught artist, Stachura proudly brings intentionality to the flavors, colors and sensations of each Tootsie Tea blend. Her business also supports Indigenous and Hispanic charities by donating tea and a portion of profits to different groups.

Growing up between Chicago and Arizona, Stachura has lived in Milwaukee since 2018. She and her husband Mike have had a shoe painting business for over a decade. At one point, Stachura began painting teacups and teapots as well that she sold at markets during Christmas time. “I’ve always been into tea,” she affirms. “I would joke about eventually having my own little tea store, but we just kept getting busier and busier with shoes.”

One day, Stachura purchased a coconut tea from an Arizona farmers market that she absolutely loved but could not find anywhere else. “I contacted the market and everything but had no luck,” she recalls. “But I looked at the ingredients and decided that I’d just make it myself.”

Finding it fulfilling, Stachura started making lots more tea from there. Eventually, her joke about having a tea business became reality. Tootsie’s Tea launched in December 2022. The business’ name is a reference to Stachura’s maiden name, Tsosie, which would frequently get mispronounced as “tootsie.”

Local and Organic

Stachura sources ingredients locally and organically as much as possible although she does have flavors from all over the world. “My Red Hatch Chile Pepper tea has hatch chiles from New Mexico, plus I get sencha green tea from Japan,” she gives as examples. “Locally, I’ve used mushrooms from Flush with Mush in my teas and edible flowers from Doom Town & Country. I also grow my own lavender, elderberry and sage in Milwaukee’s Native Wellness Garden.”

As Stachura crafts recipes and experiments with flavors, she considers what is both enjoyable and consistent. Both caffeinated and caffeine-free Tootsie Teas are available.

While many Tootsie Teas like Mango Apricot, Strawberry Sweet Corn and French Macaron are dessert teas, Stachura also has several medicinal options like Anti-Insomniac, Tummy Twilight and Dream Catcher designed to help with issues like sleep, anxiety or pain. “A really popular one has been the Door County Cherry,” Stachura says. “People really surprise me though, and that’s what I love about it. Sometimes someone will want a nice cinnamon or nuttier tea in the summertime, or a cooler, fruitier tea in the winter.”

Sugar Stones and Steepers

In addition to teas and teacups, Tootsie’s Tea sells accessories like sugar stones sourced from Belgium, steepers and storage jars. Local delivery as well as shipping for orders $30 and up is free.

Tootsie’s Tea supports Native and Hispanic communities both monetarily and with donated tea. “It brings a lot of comfort to people,” Stachura asserts about tea. “It can be interpreted in so many different ways and that’s what’s great about it. I remember being sick to my stomach after I had surgery, but a cup of tea helped me so much at that moment.”

Stachura debuted a blood orange and cedar tea she named “Burning Hearts” in honor of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day this past May. She shares, “There are waiting rooms for mental health facilities, Native Elders’ groups and veterans’ groups, and Hispanic family nights that I’ve donated to. The money from all my teacup sales goes toward charities too. Any way I can be involved, I try to be.”

Tootsie’s Tea vends at the Riverwest Farmers Market once a month as well as the Red Magic Market throughout the year. Stachura has also vended at popular events like Mercadera, Sauced Market, Milwaukee Makers Market and The Big Gay Market in Madison. “I just got a Kiva loan, and I’m excited to use that to buy more ingredients and test more things out,” she notes. “I’ve been really focused on the foundation of it all because I want to help others as much as possible.”

Stachura is working on getting certifications to serve Tootsie’s Tea at more events, plus she hopes to start selling more tea wholesale. Visit the Tootsie’s Tea website tootsiestea.square.site or follow them on Instagram @tootsies.tea to get in touch.