Tia Torhorst is Helping Build a Resilient City

× Expand Photo by Erin Bloodgood Tia Torhorst Tia Torhorst

With an education in science and a background in public service, Tia Torhorst eventually found her way to the Harbor District, Inc., which leads revitalization efforts in Milwaukee’s Harbor District through economic development, environmental work, and community engagement.

In her role as Chief Executive Officer, Torhorst used her expertise in relationship building, public policy, and grant writing to help build up the part of our city that is the connection point of our waterways and holds the city’s main commercial port.

The Harbor District has a unique history. Because it is the point where three rivers meet, and an entry point to Lake Michigan, it has always been the natural hub for economic growth.

Originally, the Ojibwe people used the waters to harvest wild rice, fish, and trade goods. Once European settlers came in and forced Indigenous people out, commercial industries and industrialization took over. That led to serious pollution of the water and a loss of natural spaces in the area.

Now, the Harbor District is working to clean up pollution, spur business development, and create a green community space—all while honoring the district’s legacy of being an economic center.

Community Input

Torhorst says this type of progress is only successful with the input from the community. “We have a placemaking director who works with all sorts of organizations like schools, non-profits, and small businesses to really think about how to bring them to the Harbor District in a meaningful way,” she says. The collaboration with these groups, especially Southside community members from the 53204 zip code, is crucial as plans are made for the future.

The group was born out of Mayor Barrett’s Environmental Collaboration Office (ECO), and so they work hand-in-hand on a number of initiatives like the creation of the Harbor View Plaza, the developing river walk starting at Harbor View Plaza, and their Green Infrastructure business grants. “We really have our foot down on the gas pedal to ensure that we have more opportunities for access,” says Torhorst.

Of all the projects they’re working on, Torhorst says she’s most excited about the $450,000 federal grant they just received to build a sustainable breakwater to replace the one that currently runs from the Summerfest grounds to South Shore Beach.

Over the next 10 years or so, Harbor District will be working with the state and federal government to envision a new way to protect our shores from storms, while also resorting habitats above and below the water.

Milwaukee is one of the first cities in the country to develop a sustainable breakwater that would be a green island rather the traditional concrete wall. “This will be a great opportunity to help the country think through our infrastructure and what it could be. It could be more hospital to the animals that live in it, but also more sustainable to protect our cities,” says Torhorst.

Whether it’s improving access to green spaces, resorting biodiversity, cleaning up our waterways, or helping small businesses and large corporations thrive, the Harbor District is using sustainable solutions to ensure future generations in Milwaukee can prosper. “We’re thinking about how we can build infrastructure in ways that not only helps people be more engaged in their community, but also create a safer environment for all of us,” says Torhorst.

Milwaukee is becoming a pioneer to show communities across the country how build a resilient city.

Learn more about the Harbor District and get engaged at harbordistrict.org. Mark your calendars for Harbor Fest on Sunday, Sept. 24.