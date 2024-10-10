Haley and Other Republican Voters Deciding to Vote for Harris

× Expand Haley Voters for Harris logo

On the heels of former Republican congresswoman Elizabeth Cheney’s endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in the City of Ripon, birthplace of the Republican Party, the Wisconsin director of Haley Voters for Harris assured Wisconsin Republicans they can feel “comfortable and proud” voting for Harris over Republican nominee, former president Donald J. Trump.

“As a Republican whose first vote was for Ronald Reagan in 1980, and as a lifelong Republican, I am comfortable and proud of my decision to vote for Vice President Harris,” said Craig Peterson, director of Haley Voters for Harris Wisconsin, an organization encouraging voters who supported Ambassador Nikki Haley in the April 2024 Wisconsin Republican presidential primary, and other likeminded center-right voters, to vote for Harris in the November presidential election.

“As Liz Cheney and many senior Republican statesmen have said, including members of former President Trump’s own cabinet, if you want to protect our constitution, the most sacred of all conservative principles, vote for Harris in November,” said Peterson.

“Harris is an appropriate alternative to Trump for Republicans,” said Peterson, who said he doesn’t agree with her on all issues but found many areas where Harris’ policy positions align with his own conservative beliefs.

“As a Reagan Republican, I see many areas where Harris’ positions are closer to Ronald Reagan than Trump’s non-conservative agenda,” said Peterson. “Harris’ support of fair-trade policies rather than blanket protectionism, practical immigration policies, promoting small businesses, defending law enforcement, and respect for NATO and our allies, are all principles Republicans and conservatives support.”

Don’t Waste Your Vote

Peterson also warned Wisconsinites to not waste their vote by writing-in a candidate not currently on the ballot. “This election is too important to waste any vote,” said Peterson. “The future of our constitution and our economy is going to rest on what you do in the ballot box on November 5. That’s why I’m voting for Harris.”

Haley Voters for Harris (HV4H) launched operations in Wisconsin in September, focusing on reaching out to nearly 77,000 Nikki Haley voters in the state to encourage them to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Almost a full month after withdrawing from the Republican presidential primary, Ambassador Haley received 76,841 (12.72%) of the vote in the Wisconsin Republican presidential primary in April 2024. In addition, another 30,000 votes were cast for other Republican (non-Donald Trump) presidential candidates in the primary, totaling over 100,000 (20.9%) Republican primary votes not in support of Donald Trump.

Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by 20,682 votes in 2020. Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 22,748 votes in 2016. Therefore, there are significantly more Haley voters than the margin of difference in both 2016 and 2020.

Haley Voters for Harris is targeting non-Trump Republican primary voters in addition to conservative, moderate and centrist voters, encouraging them to vote for Harris in the November general election.

Craig Peterson is the Wisconsin Director of Haley Voters for Harris Wisconsin.