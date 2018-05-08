News of the Weird: May 10, 2018

This Castle Rocks!

In the tony Denver suburb of Castle Rock, Colo., residents on Avery Way are in a tizzy about the Thunderstorm Play Palace—a 7,500-square-foot home where, neighbors told KDVR-TV, the owner invites swinging couples and singles to gather for wild sex parties. Invitees must make a “donation” ($70 for couples and single men; $20 for single women), and the parties include drinks, snacks and potluck dishes. On the invitation, guests were asked to bring their own condoms and show respect for the “new furniture.” The host is a married father of three who feels harassed by the neighborhood, but he counters that he’s taken steps to be discreet, including installing soundproofing and making sure “there are no open areas.” But neighbors claim they hear “disturbing sounds” coming from the house. “You can hear people doing what they’re doing,” one resident told reporters. Castle Rock Police say the man is not breaking the law because he’s only taking donations, and the activities are contained to his home.

Fifty Shades of Neustadt

Police officers in the German town of Neustadt were called to an apartment building on Wednesday, April 25, after reports of screaming led neighbors to suspect domestic violence, The Daily Mail reported. Instead, they found a couple receiving instruction in the Japanese art of Shibari (erotic bondage) from the apartment’s tenant. “Shibari” translates as “the beauty of tight binding.” In an official statement regarding their investigation, the police reported the couple were “well and in a good mood,” even asking the officers if they’d like to join in; alas, they had to decline.

Bathing Gone Weird

- Evelyn Washington, 29, broke then crawled through a window in a Monroe, La., home on Tuesday, April 17, then settled into a warm bath—along with a bag of Cheetos within reach on an adjacent toilet lid. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that, when the homeowner returned from work around 5 p.m., she called police, who quickly arrived and removed Washington to the Ouachita Correctional Center, where she told them “an unknown male told her to break into the victims’ residence.”

- On Wednesday, April 4, a homeowner in Stoke-on-Trent, England, returned home to discover a man bathing in his tub and enjoying a cup of Oxo (broth), according to the BBC. When police arrived, the 36-year-old naked man tried to flee but was caught and arrested. As the incredulous homeowner later complained: “He ate my crisps, had five rounds of corned beef and sauce, ate a jar of pickles, had two ice creams and a can of Coke!”

What’s in a Name?

A Planet Fitness customer in Saginaw Township, Mich., was alarmed on Sunday, April 15, when he located a Wi-Fi network named “Remote Detonator” while searching for an available connection. The gym manager evacuated the building and called police, who brought in a bomb-sniffing dog and declared the facility safe after a three-hour shutdown. Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl told mlive.com that people often choose odd names for their Wi-Fi networks, adding that one on his own street is called “FBI surveillance van.”

The Long Arm of the Law

In October 1981, Stephen Michael Paris escaped from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Muskogee, Okla., where he had been serving a nine-year sentence for drug possession and distribution. Using the name Stephen Chavez, Paris managed to evade authorities until April 12, when investigators tracked him down at an office in Houston, where he was working. Paris was mentioned in his mother’s obituary—using his alias, the Associated Press reported, and after confirming his identity with fingerprints, the U.S. Marshals Service returned him to custody—nearly 37 years after his escape.

Jaywalkers Getting Hosed!

Jaywalkers, beware: The city of Daye, in Hubei Province, China, has installed water sprayers and an electronic screen at a crosswalk to stop people from crossing on a red light. Five pylons were placed along the road on Monday, April 16, China Daily reported—three of which identify offenders using sensors and then spray them with water if they attempt to cross against the light. Other pylons “photograph people crossing against red lights,” explained Wan Xinqiang of the Daye public security bureau, and “a large electronic screen at the intersection will instantly display their photos.”

