Free Will Astrology: Week of Dec. 30, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Historians disagree about the legacy of Jimmie Carter, who was President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. Was he effective or not? Opinions differ. But there's no ambiguity about a project he pursued after his presidency. He led a global effort to eliminate a pernicious disease caused by the guinea worm parasite. When Carter began his work, 3.5 million people per year suffered from the parasite's debilitating effects. Today, there are close to zero victims. Will 2022 bring an equivalent boon to your life, Aries? The banishment of an old bugaboo? A monumental healing? I suspect so.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In 2022, I hope you will express more praise than ever before. I hope you'll be a beacon of support and inspiration for the people you care for. The astrological omens suggest this could be a record-breaking year for the blessings you bestow. Don't underestimate your power to heal and instigate beneficial transformations. Yes, of course, it's a kind and generous strategy for you to carry out. But it will also lead to unforeseen rewards that will support and inspire and heal you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you search Google, you'll be told that the longest biography ever written is the 24-volume set about British political leader Winston Churchill. But my research shows there's an even more extensive biography: about Japan's Emperor Hirohito, who lived from 1901 to 1989. His story consists of 61 volumes. In the spirit of these expansive tales, and in accordance with 2022's astrological aspects, I encourage you to create an abundance of noteworthy events that will deserve inclusion in your biography. Make this the year that warrants the longest and most interesting chapter in that masterpiece.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): One of the 20th century's most famous works of art was Fountain. It was scandalous when it appeared in 1917, since it consisted entirely of a white porcelain urinal. Marcel Duchamp, the artist who presented it, was a critic of the art market and loved mocking conventional thought. Years later, however, evidence emerged suggesting that Fountain may not have been Duchamp's idea—that in fact he "borrowed" it from Cancerian artist and poet Baroness Elsa von Freytag-Loringhoven. There's still disagreement among art scholars about what the facts are. But if definitive proof ever arrives that von Freytag-Loringhoven was the originator, it will be in 2022. This will be the year many Cancerians finally get the credit they deserve.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Author Carson McCullers wrote the novel The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter. Early in the story, the character named Mick Kelly has a crisis of yearning. McCullers describes it: "The feeling was a whole lot worse than being hungry for any dinner, yet it was like that. I want—I want—I want—was all that she could think about—but just what this real want was she did not know." If you have ever had experiences resembling Mick's, Leo, 2022 will be your year to fix that glitch in your passion. You will receive substantial assistance from life whenever you work on the intention to clarify and define the specific longings that are most essential to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): After careful research, I have concluded that one of your important missions in 2022 will be to embody a perspective articulated by poet Rand Howells: "If I could have but one wish granted, it would be to live in a universe like this one at a time like the present with friends like the ones I have now and be myself." In other words, Virgo, I'm encouraging you to do whatever's necessary to love your life exactly as it is—without comparing it unfavorably to anyone else's life or to some imaginary life you don't actually have.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If your quest for spiritual enlightenment doesn't enhance your ability to witness and heal the suffering of others, then it's fake enlightenment. If your quest for enlightenment encourages you to imagine that expressing personal freedom exempts you from caring for the well-being of your fellow humans, it's fake. If your quest for enlightenment allows you to ignore racism, bigotry, plutocracy, misogyny, and LGBTQIA-phobia, it's fake. Everything I just said about enlightenment is equally true about your quest for personal success. If it doesn't involve serving others, it's meaningless. In this spirit, Libra, and in accordance with the astrological omens, I invite you to make 2022 the year you take your compassion and empathy to the highest level ever.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Two mating rabbits could theoretically engender 11 million relatives within a year's time. Although I suspect that in 2022 you will be as metaphorically fertile as those two hypothetical rabbits, I'm hoping you'll aim more for quality than quantity. To get started, identify two projects you could pursue in the coming months that will elicit your most liberated creativity. Write a vow in which you state your intention to be intensely focused as you express your fecundity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A blogger named Soracities writes, "The more I read, the more I feel that a good mark of an intelligent book is simply that the author is having fun with it." Sagittarian author George Saunders adds that at its best, "Literature is a form of fondness-for-life. It is love for life taking a verbal form." I will expand these analyses to evaluate everything that humans make and do. In my opinion, the supreme sign of intelligence and value is whether the creators had fun and felt love in doing it. My proposal to you, Sagittarius, is to evaluate your experiences in that spirit. If you are doing things with meager amounts of fun and love, what can you do in 2022 to raise the fun and love quotient?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Microbiologist Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin in 1928. It was later described as "the single greatest victory ever achieved over disease"—an antidote to dangerous infections caused by bacteria. But there's more to the story. Fleming's strain of penicillin could only be produced in tiny amounts—not nearly enough to become a widespread medicine. It wasn't until 1943 that a different strain of penicillin was found—one that could be mass-produced. The genius who made this possible was Mary Hunt, a humble researcher without a college degree. By 1944, the new drug was saving thousands of lives. I mention Hunt because she's a good role model for you in 2022. I believe you'll have chances to improve on the work of others, generating excellent results. You may also improve on work you've done in the past.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Catherine Pugh wrote a series of children's books collectively known as Healthy Holly. Later, when she became mayor of the city of Baltimore, she carried out a scheme to sell 100,000 copies to hospitals and schools that did business with the city. Uh-oh. Corruption! She was forced to resign from her office and was arrested. I'd love for you to be aggressive and imaginative in promoting yourself in 2022, but only if you can find ethical ways to do so. I'd love for you to make money from doing what you do best, but always with high integrity and impeccability.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Piscean Vaslav Nijinsky is regarded by many as the 20th century's most brilliant dancer. He had a robust relationship with beauty, and I want you to know about it. Hopefully, this will inspire you to enjoy prolonged periods of Beauty Worship in 2022. To do so will be good for your health. Memorize this passage from Nijinsky: "Beauty is God. God is beauty with feeling. Beauty is in feeling. I love beauty because I feel it and therefore understand it. I flaunt my beauty. I feel love for beauty."