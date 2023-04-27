News of the Weird: Week of April 27, 2023

Creme de la Weird

The Mondaiji Con Cafe Daku (loosely translated: Problem Child Concept Cafe) in Sapporo, Japan, was forced to fire one of its waitresses in April after she was discovered to be adding her own blood to cocktails, the Daily Mail reported. The cafe owner called her actions "absolutely not acceptable" and said the establishment would close while every drinking glass was replaced. "We will hire a contractor to clean the store, change glasses and dispose of alcoholic beverages that may have been contaminated," he said. He called her actions "part-time job terrorism." A local doctor said anyone who had patronized the cafe should visit a doctor and have a blood test.

It's a Mystery

Over the last several months, Don Powell and his wife, Nancy, have been puzzling over uninvited inhabitants of their fancy mailbox in Orchard Lake, Michigan. USA Today reported that in August 2022, two small dolls, a miniature couch and a small table appeared in the mailbox, which is custom-built to resemble the Powells' home, with windows and a solar-powered interior light that comes on at night. The dolls were accompanied by a note: "We've decided to live here. Mary and Shelley." Powell thought a neighbor might be spoofing him, but after exhaustive investigatory work, he's no closer to knowing the source of the figures. Over time, the home gained a four-poster bed, a dog, a rug and art for the wall. "The whole thing got rather whimsical," Powell said. At Halloween, Mary and Shelley were replaced by two skeleton dolls dressed in black, and at Christmas, tiny, wrapped gifts appeared. Now, Powell is thinking of writing a children's book about the mailbox mystery. "I think it creates a novel story," he said.

The Continuing Crisis

Angel Footman, 23, a teacher at Griffin Middle School in Tallahassee, Florida, was arrested on April 7 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the New York Post reported. The charges came after school administrators learned Footman was allegedly hosting violent brawls between students in her classroom. Naturally, she set down rules: no recordings, and no pulling hair. No screaming (draws attention). Fights must be limited to 30 seconds each. However, several sixth-grade girls alerted administrators, and video turned up showing Footman at her desk while students fought each other. She's scheduled for arraignment in May.

Bright Idea

Drivers along Interstate 5 near Eugene, Oregon, were startled on April 11 to see $100 bills floating through the air, Fox News reported. In fact, many cars stopped along the highway to grab the loot. When the Oregon State Police tracked down the source, it was Colin Davis McCarthy, who told them he'd been throwing the money out of his car to "bless others." He said he thought he'd dispersed around $200,000. The OSP later revealed that McCarthy's family had been in touch; he had depleted a shared family bank account for his Robin Hood moment.

News That Sounds Like a Joke

Northern Railway in England has made a specific appeal to its riders: Please stop watching porn on the train. The Mirror reported that Northern provides "Friendly Wi-fi," which meets (apparently the bare) minimum filtering standards. Tricia Williams, chief operating officer, said people should remember that "some content is not suitable for everyone to see or hear -- particularly children." While the company understands that the ride may be "the first opportunity to view content," commuters should "wait until you get home."

Precocious

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, told CNN on April 18 that a toddler was able to breach the fence around the White House, setting off security alarms. The "curious young visitor" crawled through the fence posts on the north side and was quickly apprehended by Secret Service police officers, who reunited him with his parents. Perhaps he's considering a bid for 2052.

Update

Last week, News of the Weird reported that former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger had taken street maintenance matters into his own hands and filled a pothole in his neighborhood. His good deed turned out to be an "oops" moment, though, according to the Associated Press. The "pothole" was actually a utility trench that had been temporarily filled by Southern California Gas Co. and was set to be fixed permanently later. SoCal Gas said rain had delayed the permanent paving. The Terminator tweeted, "Teamwork. Happy to help speed this up."

Questionable Judgment

Parents of students at Desert Hills Middle School in Kennewick, Washington, are questioning the thinking behind a school assembly activity that took place before spring break, YakTriNews reported. The game involved a large piece of clear plexiglass with stripes of whipped cream sprayed on both sides; teams of students and staff competed to see who could lick the cream off both sides at the same time, making it appear as if the two people were kissing. District Superintendent Dr. Traci Pierce sent a letter to parents on April 12, which assured them that "The content of a video being shared on social media is highly concerning" and the activity "does not reflect the high standards we hold for our staff members." An investigation is underway.

Nyet

Olga Slegina, 70, was hit with a fine of about $500 on April 18 in Moscow for a remark she made in December about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Daily Mail reported. While speaking with another woman at a care home in Nalchik, Slegina called Zelenskyy, 45, a "handsome young man" with a "good sense of humor." That's a no-no in Russia; the Code of Administrative Offenses, introduced in March 2022, characterized her comment as "discrediting" the Russian military. Slegina was told that three people reported her over the discussion, and she was taken to a police station and told she had "praised Zelenskyy." She was unable to attend the trial due to health reasons and intends to file an appeal.

Overreaction

A Monopoly game in Belgium on April 2 took a sinister turn, Sky News reported. Four people were playing the game outside their home when a neighboring man and his son, apparently annoyed by the players, came outside with a stick and a Japanese samurai sword in a sheath. A scuffle ensued, and the sword came out of its sheath; police said two men -- one of the players and the son -- were injured by the weapon. The Monopoly player was later discharged from the hospital, but the son was reported to be in critical condition. Both men had been arrested. Large patches of blood and scattered Monopoly cards marked the spot of the dispute.

Awesome!

A batch of ale originally brewed to celebrate King Edward VIII's coronation in 1937 will hit the auction block, Sky News reported. Edward abdicated the throne before his coronation in order to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson. The Coronation Ale went into storage until it was uncovered in 2011; several crates of the 86-year-old beer will be auctioned off in advance of King Charles III's coronation in May. The brewer, Greene King, says the beer is no longer drinkable and the bottles will just be collectors' items. (Keep an eye on News of the Weird for the unlucky collector who can't resist a sip.)

