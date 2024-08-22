News of the Weird: Week of August 22, 2024

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

The Tech Revolution

Randol White lives adjacent to a parking lot full of driverless Waymo cars in San Francisco, KGO-TV reported on Aug. 13. And he's a big fan of the autonomous vehicles. But over the last few weeks, White has been assaulted by the sounds of car horns. "I was like, where is that coming from? And I looked down, and I was like, I think it's coming from the Waymo cars," he said. Sure enough, the "smart" cars have become confused and all started honking at each other, both during the day and at night. "I could not be more cranky today," said neighbor Russell Pofsky. "It affects the way you feel." Waymo said it has identified the glitch and is working on a fix.

You Can't Make This Up

Richard E. Brown of Kershaw County, South Carolina, filed a lawsuit on Aug. 1 against Buc-ee's, the convenience store chain, WBTW-TV reported. Brown was walking on a sidewalk at a store in Florence County, South Carolina, in 2022 when he tripped over a rope that was holding down the large inflatable beaver mascot, which caused him several injuries, including to his right shoulder. The lawsuit claims that Buc-ee's was "aware of the dangerous condition of the rope that was holding the inflatable beaver in place." Brown is suing for negligence and seeking unspecified financial damages. Buc-ee's has not responded.

It's a Dirty Job

In Pittsburgh on Aug. 12, the Allegheny River was the site of a massive dredging and cleanup conducted by Three Rivers Waterkeeper, an environmental group. TribLIVE reported that in just four hours, the operation pulled about 50,000 pounds of vehicle parts from the river, along with an intact Volkswagen Beetle, bicycles, skateboards and a mattress. "If you were to dive down there right now, you'd see a solid tangle of vehicles," said Capt. Evan Clark. Many of the cars were thought to be from a long-closed downtown parking lot. "To see this cleanup work, it shows that people care about the rivers, and they're getting better," Clark said.

Unclear on the Concept

Even after Cody Mortensen, 28, of Lucerne Valley, California, was told that he would "probably die," he insisted on biking across Regent's Slide, a massive landslide near Big Sur. The Mercury News reported that on Aug. 9, Mortensen talked with a construction worker who said the road was not passable, but the biker "said he was going to try anyways." Sure enough, Mortensen fell more than 100 feet toward the ocean, abandoned his bicycle and climbed down toward the beach, where he was rescued by Bettencourt and Big Sur Fire. He had hit his head and seemed confused, witnesses said, and his arm was cut. Mortensen faces charges of wanton disregard to obey a person directing traffic and failing to obey traffic signs.

Nope

Thrill-seekers will want to put Berlin, Germany, on their list of spots to visit, Yahoo! News reported on Aug. 10. Atop a 40-story hotel near the former East Berlin's famous TV tower is the highest swing in Europe, which allows riders to soar out over the city about 400 feet below. "It feels a bit like flying," said Victoria Voigt, 34. Riders pay about $22 for five minutes on the swing, which opened in June and has thrilled more than 100 riders per day. Pascal Vent, 36, tried the swing for his birthday: "I came here to feel a bit younger."

Recent Alarming Headline

Residents of Feather Falls, California, are barking mad over an incident that took place on Aug. 8, KCRA-TV reported. The Butte County Sheriff's Office said Davina Corbin, 56, was found dead on the Black Hawk Trail after apparently being mauled by a pack of dogs. Max Hecker, who lives in the area, said the dogs are Great Danes that are known to terrorize people. "They'd be out here in the road, and you would have to wade through 'em," Hecker said. He said he and other neighbors had repeatedly contacted Butte County Animal Control, to no avail. "They didn't do anything about any of this," he said. "That lady should have never died." Officials rounded up the dogs, and a search warrant was issued at a property across from where Corbin was found.

Clothing Optional

Harley Walters of San Antonio, Texas, was working at home on Aug. 13 when he looked out a window and saw a naked man walking down the sidewalk with his dog by his side. KENS5-TV reported that Walters worried the man was suffering some kind of physical or mental health issue; a group of neighbors decided to confront the man. "The other gentleman that stopped him on the street ... said, 'Hey, are you aware that you don't have pants on?'" Walters said. "He said, 'Yeah,' like it was no big deal." Police who responded to the scene said the man was high on mushrooms; officers gave him a courtesy ride home and did not charge him.

Oops

Auckland City Mission in New Zealand is trying to recover more than its reputation after the charity accidentally distributed fake candy that was actually chunks of methamphetamine, The New York Times reported on Aug. 14. The candies looked like individually wrapped pineapple sweets and had been donated by a member of the public, said Helen Robinson, the group's chief executive. Each block of meth weighed about 3 grams, packing up to 300 doses of the drug -- enough to potentially be lethal. Three people were treated after tasting the candy, but it was so unpleasant they didn't eat the whole thing. Auckland police were hoping to recover all the candy and were looking into the origins of the donation.

What's in a Name?

Elaine Salmon, a teacher at Peak to Peak Mountain Charter School in Pine Mountain Club, California, was readying her classroom for the new year on Aug. 4 when she left for a moment to make some copies. KERO-TV reported that when Salmon returned, she found an unexpected visitor in the room: a bear. Salmon called her husband, who got the bear's attention and held the classroom door open for it to rush back outside. The animal didn't do any real damage, but the school plans to change the door handles, since a bear was able to maneuver the latch. The bear is persistent: Salmon said it came back again. Maybe it was just looking for a fish?

Questionable Judgment

(See what we did there?) On Aug. 13 in Detroit, 36th District Judge Kenneth King got a little carried away while "trying to serve as a deterrence" to a teenager in his courtroom, the Detroit Free Press reported. The 16-year-old girl was in court on a field trip when she fell asleep during King's 45-minute address to the group between hearings. King threatened her with jail and contempt of court and forced her to wear a jail uniform and handcuffs before ultimately freeing her. "I wanted to instill in this kid that this is not a joke, this is a very serious situation," King said. Marissa Ebersole Wood, the leader of the nonprofit group that organized the trip, said, "We have spoken to the student and her parents, and the young lady was traumatized by the judge's unnecessary disciplinary treatment and scolding. ... The group of students should have been simply asked to leave the courtroom if he thought they were disrespectful." King said he has reached out to the family with an offer to mentor the girl, but has not received a response.

