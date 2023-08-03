News of the Weird: Week of August 3, 2023

Suspicions Confirmed

Zookeepers at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio were taken aback on July 20 when Sully, an 8-year-old western lowland gorilla whom they had assumed to be male, gave birth. Sully has lived at the zoo since 2019, United Press International reported. "It's hard to tell the sex of younger gorillas," the zoo said in a statement. "They don't have prominent sex organs." They said Sully had been healthy and did not need any procedures or medical care that would have clued them in to her gender. "Sully is taking good care of (the baby)," zookeepers said, adding that eventually they'll do a DNA test to find out which of three males is the father.

Saw That Coming

... or not. At 11:55 p.m. on July 22, a speeding boat with eight people aboard left the water at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri and crashed into a home along the bank. KMIZ-TV reported that Adam Ramirez, 47, was driving the boat when the accident happened. After the boat hit the home, it overturned and ejected all eight passengers, who were taken to a hospital, six of them in serious condition. Two people in the home at the time were uninjured. Ramirez was charged with boating while intoxicated. Travis Coleman with Tow Boat US Lake of the Ozarks said crashes on the lake are common, and alcohol and darkness can play a large role.

Nature Gone Wild

A bird rarely seen in the Northern Hemisphere dropped into Pebble Beach, California, on July 21, KSBW-TV reported. The Nazca Booby, which at this time of year is usually living and breeding in the Galapagos Islands, was delivered to the SPCA of Monterey County; officials there said it was emaciated, cold and injured. Beth Brookhouser said the bird had to be kept in an incubator and fed through a tube while it recovered. It had wounds on its back that appeared to be from fishing hooks. Once the bird has healed, the SPCA hopes to reintroduce it to the wild.

Bright Idea

Hong Kong's health minister, professor Lo Chung-mau, is urging public shaming as a remedy to unlawful tobacco use, Sky News reported. "Cigarettes can harm the health of all of us," Lo told a meeting of the Legislative Council's health service panel on July 14. "When members of the public see people smoking in nonsmoking areas ... we can stare at the smokers. Everyone on the premises can stare at that person." He believes this behavior would help create a nonsmoking culture in the city. He also said authorities would use surveillance footage to crack down on smokers flouting the rules.

The Passing Parade

Barbie mania has taken the world by storm -- including in Brazil, where Burger King is selling a sandwich with a bright pink sauce that looks like "chewed bubblegum" and has a "smoky" flavor, according to Burger King. CNBC reported on July 13 that the BK Barbie Combo comes with a cheeseburger, a pink vanilla-flavored milkshake, a doughnut sprinkled with pink frosting and an order of Ken's potatoes (also known as fries). The combo is not expected to be offered in the United States.

News You Can Use

Trader Joe's announced on July 21 that it is recalling two types of cookies that may have rocks in them, National Public Radio reported. The Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond cookies have been removed from the grocery chain's stores and destroyed, the company said, but those who had previously bought them can return them for a refund. "Please do not eat them," they urged customers. The company didn't specify how the rocks came to be in the cookies.

The Golden Age of Air Travel

In late July, a woman on a Spirit Airlines plane hit her limit, the New York Post reported. "The plane is stopped ... I cannot hold the pee!" she shouted in a video as she pulled down her pants and squatted in a corner to relieve herself. "I need to (urinate), two hours ... you close the (bathroom) doors," she said, telling a crew member she should "blame yourself." The video was posted on July 20, but it is unclear where the incident took place.

Nope

You might not have it on your calendar, but Aug. 5 is National Mustard Day! Rather than celebrating with a hot dog or a burger smothered in the yellow condiment, the French's company wants you to try Mustard Skittles, NBC New York reported on July 25. "Skittles is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand," said Ro Cheng, marketing director at Mars. The new flavor "combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat." Adventurous mustard-lovers can try to win a bag of the candy through an online sweepstakes.

Awesome!

On July 22 at Tracouet, Switzerland, 100 alphorn players gathered for the 22nd International Alphorn Festival, Yahoo! News reported. (You know alphorns: Think Ricola commercials.) The competitors are judged on interpretation, musicality, accuracy and rhythm, said festival founder Antoine Devenes. "It's easy to play but difficult to play it well," said Marcel Henchoz, 85, one of the participants. He was joined by players from France, Germany, America and Canada. The youngest competitor was 11 years old. Adolf Zobrist, 58, from Brienz, Switzerland, took the title for the fourth time. "It's my hobby and it's my passion. I've been playing since I was 12," Zobrist said. "It's the sound of the mountains."

Special Delivery

Cindy Smith of Prince William County, Virginia, definitely did NOT order hundreds of headlamps, glue guns and children's binoculars, WUSA-TV reported, but still they showed up at her home in more than 100 Amazon boxes. "A lot of people thought I was weird," Smith said. "I would drive around with headlamps and glue guns in the car. I gave them to everybody I met." WUSA looked into the situation for Smith and learned that sellers from China that need to get their merchandise out of Amazon's warehouses are "just picking random addresses," according to an attorney who represents companies that sell on Amazon. "They're just having them sent there, because it's just cheaper for them to do so." Amazon said it has closed its account with this particular seller.

Great Art?

Hankering for a high-dollar auction rush? Sotheby's has you covered -- or at least your feet. A pair of white sneakers from the 1990s, branded with the rainbow-colored Apple logo, will start at $50,000, Sky News reported. The shoes were distributed to employees at sales conferences and are among "the most obscure in existence," Sotheby's said. "Highly coveted" on the resale market, the sneakers are in their original box and are in a condition "consistent with age." And bonus! They come with an extra pair of red shoelaces! Sold!

Unconventional Weaponry

Police in Tilden Township, Pennsylvania, are going bananas trying to figure out who was throwing frozen bananas from a truck on July 24, WFMZ-TV reported. "We had five vehicles traveling eastbound on Hex Highway," said Sgt. Peter Witman. "People traveling westbound threw frozen bananas and struck windshields and other car parts." One driver had her window down and was struck by flying banana debris. "It's extremely dangerous," Witman said. "This could injure, or worse, you could cause vehicle crashes by doing this."

