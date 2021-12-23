News of the Weird: Week of Dec. 23, 2021

The Christmas Spirit

Fritz Turner, 23, returned to his hometown of Newport, Washington, to find the city's Christmas tree "embarrassing." The scant trimming comprised a series of vertical rope lights dangling from the top of the tree down the sides, The News Tribune reported. "This is not gonna do," he said. So he set up a GoFundMe page on Dec. 2, hoping to raise $5,000 for better lights and more decorations. "We can do better. Even Charlie Brown's Christmas tree looked better than this sad spruce," he wrote. The page raised more than $2,700 for the lights, and the local utility company hung them on the tree. And middle- and high school students donated handmade ornaments for it. For the first time in many years, the chamber of commerce organized a tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 11. Turner said he's been "inspired" by the support. "Together, we're really powerful."

Chutzpah

On Dec. 6, Laura Oglesby, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of intentionally providing false information to the Social Security Administration, The New York Times reported. Her story is much more complicated than that one charge. In 2016, Oglesby used her estranged daughter's identity to create another life for herself as Lauren Hays, a 22-year-old college student in Mountain View, Missouri. She obtained a Social Security card and driver's license, then racked up more than $25,000 in debt with student loans and other expenses. She also worked at Southwest Baptist University and rented a room from Wendy and Avery Parker. "Everybody believed it," said Mountain View Police Chief Jamie Perkins. "She even had boyfriends that believed that she was that age: 22 years old." Oglesby may face up to five years in prison and will have to pay restitution to her daughter and SBU.

My Kingdom for an Editor

Thankfully, a sign on Interstate 95 in Delaware directing drivers to a Wilmington exit was only temporary, but that didn't stop commuters from noticing it. The Associated Press reported that the sign was missing an "A" in the avenue's name ("Delware"); transportation officials said it was made in a hurry in case the permanent sign didn't arrive in time for the opening of the exit, which had been under construction. There's always time for correct spelling, kids.

The Way the World Works

Those large inflatable Christmas decorations may fill the hearts of children with holiday cheer, but one young ursid saw a sparring partner and went on the attack in Monrovia, California, on Dec. 8. Donna Hargett captured video of a bear cub wrestling with her neighbor's inflatable reindeer as the mama bear looked on, United Press International reported. "I looked up and there it was, jumping on the reindeer," Hargett said. "We see these two around all the time. They're trouble," she said. In fact, Hargett said they once broke into her home and left paw prints on the bed. No word on Rudolph's condition.

Least Competent Criminal Justice System

Lauras Matiusovas, 30, was suddenly (and mistakenly) released from the Pentonville Prison in North London on Nov. 26 after serving only 48 hours of a four-year sentence. After he called the probation officer, who told him that everything was in order, Matiusovas did what any grateful con would do: He embarked on a 10-day boozing binge with his friends. "It's mad," one buddy said, according to the Daily Star. "He could have jumped on a flight and left the U.K. Instead, he chilled with us and had a great time." But it all came to an end on Dec. 6, when he was hauled back to his cell. The Ministry of Justice commented: "Releases in error are incredibly rare, but we take them extremely seriously."

Not Your Father's Buick

Sure, the Greatest Generation may be coasting down the road at 32 mph in their Le Sabres, much to other drivers' frustration, but Buicks weren't always old-man cars. In fact, car collector Anthony Saia sold a 1987 Buick GNX on eBay on Dec. 11 for $249,999, Fox News reported. The GNX, part of a limited edition of 547 built for only one year, was produced by Buick along with McLaren Engines and ASC Inc. It was the second-fastest 0-to-60 mph car of its day (behind the Porsche 911 Turbo), and others have sold for similar amounts. Saia's car had 426 miles on it.

Sign of the Times

Working at home? Stubbed your toe while making the commute from the bedroom to your desk? In Germany, you can now sue for worker's comp insurance for injuries suffered while working at home. Germany's Federal Social Court ruled that an unnamed man who slipped on a spiral staircase and broke his back was entitled to coverage, saying it viewed the "first morning journey from bed to the home office as an insured work route," NBC Washington reported.

It's a Living

Hasan Riza Gunay, known as Turkey's one and only stress coach, has a unique method for easing his clients' angst: He lets them hit him (and doesn't hit back), Oddity Central reported. After a decade in the business, though, Gunay is ready to train someone to take his place. "Most of my clients suffer from depression or panic attacks," he said. "I would like to train other potentially interested people ... and hand over my gloves to the new generation." Gunay said around 70% of his clients are women whose strength is equivalent to that of boys 12 to 14 years old, so he doesn't worry about getting hurt. And he wears protective gear, sometimes accompanied by a photo of the person the client is unhappy with.

Bright Idea

Mark Rogers, 38, Joseph Way, 36, and Tashara Levans, 37, each pleaded guilty on Dec. 14 to one count of kidnapping a federal employee, which could get them nine years to life in federal prison, The Washington Post reported. It all started on Nov. 16, 2019, in Rochester, New York, when the three were anxiously awaiting a postal delivery of $70,000 worth of cocaine. The mail carrier delivered several other packages to the home that day, but as she stepped off the porch, the trio accused her of stealing the drug package. They ransacked her mail truck, "then told her she was coming with them," prosecutor Robert Marangola said during a hearing. In Levans' SUV, they told the postal employee that they were going to kill her, her children and her mother. They searched her personal vehicle, then continued driving her around while threatening her. But eventually they stopped and got out to talk. That's when the mail carrier used her smartwatch to text her supervisor and the Rochester Police Department. As the suspects finally dropped her off at her car, police swarmed the SUV and arrested them. Sentencing is scheduled for April.

Yikes!

Rob and Marcela Wild of Robertson, South Africa, figured there might be a mouse in their newly decorated Christmas tree when their cats started watching it intently on Dec. 10. Instead, they found one of the most venomous snakes in Africa, a boomslang, CNN reported. The Wilds called on snake catcher Gerrie Heyns, who used "snake tongs" to put it on the floor. "Once I had it under control, the family came right up to see the snake," Heyns said. "A scary moment turned into an exciting moment for the children." Heyns released the female snake, about 4 1/2 feet long, back into the wild a couple of days later.

