News of the Weird: Week of June 13, 2024

Vacation Goals

Headed to Arizona this summer? (I mean, who isn't?) Motor on over to Williams and drop into the Poozeum, the new permanent location for George Frandsen's extensive coprolite collection. (Coprolite, in case you didn't know, is fossilized animal feces, United Press International reported.) Frandsen earned a Guinness World Record in 2015 with his collection of 1,277 fossils -- but now, the Poozeum is the permanent home of 8,000 specimens. "Several years ago, I noticed a glaring absence of coprolite representation in mainstream sources and museum exhibits," Frandsen said. "The world's premier dinosaur poop museum" offers free admission -- but don't bypass the gift shop!

Questionable Judgment

At a McDonald's restaurant in Booval, Queensland, Australia, a customer caught an employee using a french fry heat lamp to dry a dirty mop head, Yahoo! News reported on May 20. The customer said the mop had just been used to mop the floors; she heard another employee say, "I don't think you should be doing that as it could be a safety issue as it can catch on fire," but the first worker just "laughed it off." A spokesperson for McDonald's Australia called it an "isolated incident" and said the staff had undergone "retraining" on food safety procedures.

Awesome!

As a 32-year-old man and his 66-year-old father argued on May 28 in Commerce City, Colorado, the father allegedly shot several times at the son, CNN reported. The father was believed to be intoxicated. While his aim was right on, a fluke saved the younger man's life: A .22-caliber bullet lodged in the 10-millimeter-wide silver chain link necklace he was wearing at his throat. The victim escaped with just a puncture wound; his dad is charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Oops!

-- The website for the Republican National Convention features a photo of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the convention will be held starting on July 15, on each of it pages. At least, it was supposed to. On June 4, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the website section called "News and Updates" highlighted a photo of Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam -- not Milwaukee. According to an internet archive, the errant photo had been in place on the page since February. The RNC declined to comment.

-- The South China Morning Post reported on May 27 that a 26-year-old man from Naringgul, Indonesia, was hoodwinked into marriage after dating his "wife," Kanza, 26, for a year. Just 12 days into their union, the man, who goes by AK, became suspicious when his bride continued to wear her headscarf at home and avoided intimacy. After doing a little sleuthing, AK discovered that Kanza was actually a man who had been cross-dressing since 2020. The scoundrel later told authorities that he married AK to steal his family's assets. He was arrested and could face four years in prison.

Weird Science

Scientists in Japan are at it again, Oddity Central reported on May 31. The Japanese tech company Kirin Holdings has released the new Elecispoon, a metal-and-plastic, battery-powered spoon that will improve human taste buds' perception of salt, thereby allowing them to use less salt in their foods. Overconsumption of salt is a health issue in Japan. The tip of the spoon's bowl transfers an electric charge to the food it touches and generates an electric field around the tongue, which causes sodium ions to bond together. The spoon, which sells for $128, has four intensity settings.

Um ...

Neighbors in Palm Beach Country Estates in Florida are upset about the noise levels they're enduring from I-95 and the Florida Turnpike, which run side by side through the area, WPTV reported on June 5. Resident Greta Foriere, who lives two houses from the turnpike, said it's like being tortured 24 hours a day: "You can't go outside." She and other neighbors are lobbying for a sound wall to muffle the noise, which she has recorded as reaching 146 decibels. Neighbor Gary Johnson said he wouldn't have bought his house if he'd known about the noise level. Fun fact: The highways have been in place for 60 years.

Crime Report

Six Bricks & Minifigs stores across southern California have been targeted by Lego thieves, the Los Angeles Times reported on June 5. The popular figurines lifted from the Lego resellers amount to about $100,000 worth of merchandise. Katie Leuschner, who owns the store in Whittier, said that on May 3, burglars broke glass to enter the store, then filled trash bags with the booty. "They're not stealing big box sets," she said. "They're stealing minifigures, and those individual guys go for $500 to $600 apiece, so they're easily stolen and resold for a quick profit." Other cities have been hit, too, by what one website calls a black market for Lego items. Leuschner and other owners are modifying their storefronts to be less vulnerable to the thieves.

Recurring Theme

Constance Glantz, 74, was receiving hospice care at a Waverly, Nebraska, nursing home when she seemed to pass away on June 3, The New York Times reported. The nursing home contacted the funeral home, and she was transported there. But as a mortician began the process of preparing her for burial, they discovered she was still breathing. Paramedics were called, and Glantz was taken to the hospital, where she actually died later the same day. "This is a very unusual case," said Chief Deputy Ben Houchin noted. "At this point, we have not been able to find any criminal intent by the nursing home, but the investigation is ongoing."

Ewwwww!

A woman named Cheyenne called in to a radio show in Australia on May 28 and dropped a whopper of a confession, the New York Post reported. "So my nan passed away in August last year and got cremated," Cheyenne began. "I went over to my mom's one night and thought to cheer her up a bit ... 'Let's just taste Nan.'" The caller went on to say that her brother, who had been in prison, was recently released and as a "welcome home" dinner, she made him pasta with sauce -- alla Nan. "I thought it would be funny to prank him ... and I put some of Nan's ashes in the pasta sauce." Cheyenne said she has a "weird addiction" to the ashes and believes they help connect her with her late granny. "Nan will live on through me forever," she said. Bon appetit.

A Three-Hour Tour

If you thought quicksand only appeared in old episodes of "Gilligan's Island," think again. Jamie Acord, 47, and her husband, Patrick, were touring Popham Beach State Park in Phippsburg, Maine, on June 1 when Jamie fell behind, the Portland Press Herald reported. "All of a sudden I was hip-deep in a wet slurry of sand," she said. "I couldn't feel the bottom and I couldn't get a footing." When Patrick looked back, he thought she was kneeling, but she couldn't extract herself. After he pulled her out, she said, "I turned around and the hole was gone." Maine state officials say patches of quicksand are startling but not really life-threatening, but just in case, they plan to install warning signs that will help visitors know what to do if they find themselves stuck. Scientists say quicksand is denser than the human body, so the upper torso will remain buoyant at the surface. But tell that to Jamie. "I'm just glad I wasn't alone," she said.

