News of the Weird: Week of June 29, 2023

Awesome!

Visitors to the Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam can now bring home a new, and permanent, souvenir of their visit. The Associated Press reported that tattoo artist Henk Schiffmaker and others are doing a residency within the museum called "A Poor Man's Rembrandt," where tourists can get inked with sketches by the famous artist. Schiffmaker calls it "highbrow to lowbrow. And it's great that these two worlds can visit one another." The tattoos cost between $54 and $270.

Wait, What?

Employees of Taqueria Garibaldi restaurants in northern California got an unusual -- and unorthodox -- perk during work hours, USA Today reported. Employees testified in court that a person who identified as a priest was called in to hear workers' "confessions." "The priest urged workers to 'get their sins out' and asked employees if they had stolen from the employer, been late for work, had done anything to harm their employer or if they had bad intentions toward their employer," according to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor. But the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento said it could find no connection between the alleged priest and the diocese. An investigation found that the restaurants had denied overtime pay and threatened employees with retaliation, among other "sins," and the owners were ordered to pay $140,000 in damages and back wages.

The Tech Revolution

In an office building in Durham, North Carolina, nine scientists are hard at work in Duke University's Smart Toilet Lab, The News & Observer reported. Sonia Grego told the paper that she and her colleagues "are addressing a very serious health problem" -- gut health. The toilets in the lab move poop into a specialized chamber before flushing it away. There, cameras are placed for image processing, and the resulting data can give doctors insights into a patient's gut health. Startup Coprata is testing pilot versions of the smart toilets in a few dozen households; after the data is gathered, users can access it themselves on a smartphone app. "The knowledge of people's bowel habits empowers individuals to make lifestyle choices that improve their gut health," Grego said.

Insult to Injury

Mark Dicara of Lake Barrington, Illinois, allegedly shot himself in the leg on June 12 while dreaming of a home invasion, Insider reported. Dicara grabbed his .357 Magnum and fired -- which instantly brought him to consciousness. There was no intruder in the home. Police found him in bed with a "significant amount of blood." He was charged with possession of a firearm without a valid Firearm Owners Identification card and reckless discharge of a firearm.

It's Come to This

Cedric Lodge, 55, and his wife, Denise, 63, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, were indicted in federal court on June 14 after it was revealed that they allegedly were stealing and selling human body parts, the Associated Press reported. Lodge was the manager of the Harvard Medical School morgue until May 6, when he was fired. He and his wife offered a shopping opportunity at the morgue, where buyers could pick which donated remains they wanted. The Lodges would then take the items home and ship them through the mail. The parts included heads, brains, skin and bones. Three others were indicted: Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, Massachusetts; Joshua Taylor, 46, of West Lawn, Pennsylvania; and Mathew Lampi, 52, of East Bethel, Minnesota. Prosecutors say they were part of a nationwide network of people who buy and sell human remains. Harvard called the actions "morally reprehensible."

Smooth Reaction

When Martin Trimble, 30, tried to rob a convenience store in Durham, England, in May, the shop owner got the best of him: He lowered the store's steel shutter, trapping Trimble on his back half in and half out, and waited for authorities to arrive. Once Trimble realized he was pinned to the ground, Fox News reported, he popped open one of the beers he'd tried to steal and drank it as he waited to be arrested. Trimble pleaded guilty on June 16 to attempted robbery and possession of a knife and was sentenced to three years in jail.

Bright Idea

Self-pitying Belgian TikTokker David Baerten, 45, has a morbid sense of humor -- or a fragile ego. According to Sky News, Baerten and his family decided to "prank" his friends by faking his own death because he felt "unappreciated" by them. The funeral, which took place in early June near Liege, drew a crowd of friends and family, who were shocked when a helicopter landed nearby and Baerten stepped out. "What I see in my family often hurts me. I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me," Baerten said. "That's why I wanted to give them a life lesson."

Weird Science

KTVX-TV reported on June 21 that snow in the mountains of Utah is turning pink, red and orange -- what scientists call "watermelon snow." Experts said the colored snow results from blooming green algae, which is found in mountain ranges. "The snow algae produce a pigment that basically darkens their cells," said Scott Hotaling, an assistant professor at Utah State University's department of watershed sciences. Basically, the algae turn colors to protect themselves. One young visitor said the snow turned his shoes orange. "I thought that was pretty cool," he said.

You Had One Job

The town of Stuart, Iowa, needed a new water tower to handle its growing population, according to KCRG-TV. But when residents saw the name painted on one side, they cringed. Rather than STUART, the tower was painted with START. Mayor Dick Cook called the social media attention about the misspelling "hilarious," and the tower has been repainted.

Maybe the Dingo Did Eat Your Baby ...

On K'gari beach (formerly Fraser Island) in Australia, a 10-year-old boy was bitten and dragged under the water by a dingo on June 16, The Guardian reported. Not two weeks earlier, another dingo was euthanized after biting multiple tourists, including a French woman who was bitten on her posterior as she sunbathed. In the most recent event, the boy's older sister rescued him, and he was treated for puncture wounds to his shoulder and arms. "These animals are capable of inflicting serious harm ... some are quite brazen and are not fleeing when yelled at or when someone brandishes a stick," said ranger Danielle Mansfield. "Children and teenagers must be within arm's reach of an adult at all times."

Oops!

"The Price Is Right" contestant Henry Choi went home with more than a trip to Hawaii on the episode that aired on June 16, the Los Angeles Times reported. Choi threw his arms up and pumped his fists as he was called onstage, then leaped into the air and pounded his chest. Afterward, he could be seen holding his right arm and stretching it out. Later in the show, host Drew Carey explained that Choi had dislocated his shoulder, and Choi's wife, Alice, was allowed to spin the wheel for him during the Showcase Showdown. When he won, he meekly lifted his uninjured left arm, but Alice jumped up and waved her arms. "Don't hurt yourself," warned Carey.

