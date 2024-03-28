News of the Weird: Week of March 28, 2024

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

Wait, What?

Deputy chief physician of pediatric neurosurgery Dr. Li at Hangzhou Children's Hospital in China shared a video on social media on March 11 after a baby boy was born sporting a 4-inch-long tail, WION reported. The doctor suspected a condition called a tethered spinal cord, which means the spinal cord is abnormally connected to surrounding tissues, typically at the base of the spine. Doctors advised against removing the tail, as doing so might result in irreversible damage.

Precocious

Three boys, aged 11, 12 and 16, were taken into custody on March 19 after they robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Houston on March 15, KTRK-TV reported. The kids handed a threatening note to a bank teller; the Harris County Sheriff's Office believes they were armed, but they did not present a weapon. After the FBI released surveillance footage, parents of two of the boys identified them. The "little rascals," as they've been dubbed, are facing second-degree felony charges. "The age of the younger two, that's unusual for a bank robbery," noted Mike Schneider, a retired juvenile district court judge.

Repeat Offender

A 23-year-old Frenchman will get to stay a little longer in Norway than he anticipated after racking up 25 speeding tickets in just 19 days, Yahoo! News reported. The Oslo district court called the speeder a "danger in traffic" and sentenced him to 24 days in prison, which was reduced to 21 days when he pleaded guilty. Most of the infractions were caught on fixed speed cameras, which the driver was unaware of. He was also relieved of his driver's license.

Great Art

Mexican artist Chavis Marmol, 42, carved a giant head from stone, inspired by the carvings of the Olmec people, and then lowered it onto a used Tesla 3 using a crane, France24 reported. The art installation, in a vacant lot in Mexico City, was intended to "troll Elon Musk," said the artist. "Look what I do to your lousy car with this wonderful head. This is bigger than you and the rampant technologies." Tesla has recently announced a plan to build a factory in northern Mexico. "It's the wonderful thing about art, it allows you these atrocities," said Marmol.

Family Values

-- Alyssa Langley and Timothy Stephens, both 27, were arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida, on March 16 after they both passed out on the beach, leaving their two children to wander to a nearby hotel pool, ClickOrlando reported. When the Volusia County Sheriff's deputy asked where the children were, Stephens walked toward the ocean, calling for them, and saying "They're at the beach." He later tried to run away but fell on the beach and appeared unconscious. He faces charges of child neglect, alcohol possession and attempt to escape custody; Langley faces child neglect charges. The kids were unharmed.

-- Police in Riverside, California, arrested Samuel Davalos Pasillas, 47 -- who claimed to be a pastor in Victorville -- in late March for hiring two men to kill his daughter's boyfriend, ABC7-TV reported. The hitmen surveilled the victim for months before the shooting, which took place on Oct. 21, 2023. As the victim sat in his car, they drove up next to him and shot him, wounding him. Police also arrested Juan Manuel Cebreros, 55, of Long Beach; they are still looking for Jesus Abel Felix Garcia. The church's real pastor, Rafael Porras, told reporters that Pasillas was a volunteer, not a pastor.

Florida

The World Health Organization reported that leprosy is on the rise, particularly in Florida, Newsweek reported on March 22. The number of infections has more than doubled in the last 10 years, and the disease is often associated with exposure to ... armadillos. About a fifth of the U.S. cases were reported in Florida. "People may become infected from other people with untreated leprosy or from the nine-banded armadillo, a natural host of the bacteria causing the disease," said Francisca Mutapi, co-director of the Global Health Academy at the University of Edinburgh.

Bright Idea

An employee of Chilthern Railways in the United Kingdom is marking the 125th birthday of the Marylebone station -- and her own 20th anniversary with the railroad -- by changing her name to Rehana Marylebone Khawaja, Metro News reported. She said she would have made it her first name had her children not objected. "The station itself is not big. But it's got a soul," she said. "It's warm and welcoming. Not every London station is like that." Khawaja started in a ticket office and now works in security.

Oopsie

A woman who just wanted to watch a livestream of a funeral became a viral sensation after she accidentally left the camera on while she took a shower, the Daily Mail reported on March 21. The Zoom broadcast was also being shown on a big screen to in-person mourners at the church in North London. The funeral was for a father of three who had died of cancer. Even worse, the woman apparently turned up at the wake later with no idea what she had done -- until "ten minutes later crying her eyes out," as one mourner said.

Compelling Explanation

Michelle Young, 46, of Burlington, Iowa, thought she was at a friend's house on March 19, but the friend didn't answer the door. So Young allegedly lit some items on fire on the front porch, KWQC-TV reported. She told police she saw a sign on the porch that said "Witches Welcome," and she's a witch, so she set a fire -- but she wasn't going to hurt anyone or let the fire get out of control. The homeowner, who identified Young from her surveillance camera, said she did not know her. Young was charged with reckless use of fire and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Least Competent Criminal

When Daniel Allegretto Jr., 19, nearly struck a parked police car with his Honda Accord in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, on March 15, he set off a chase that ended with his arrest -- and not just for bad driving, WBRE-TV reported. Investigators found Allegretto, of Freeland, Pennsylvania, was allegedly carrying 2,200 individual doses of fentanyl, 250 grams of methamphetamine, illegal steroids, cash and materials used to process and package drugs. He was held on a $125,000 bail.

Fine Points of the Law

If you're going to cheat on your spouse, maybe move to New York. The Associated Press reported on March 22 that the seldom-used law against committing adultery may be overturned in the New York Legislature. Only about a dozen people have been charged of the misdemeanor crime in New York since 1972. "We've come a long way since intimate relationships between consenting adults are considered immoral," said Assemblyman Charles Lavine. "It's a joke." Heads-up: Adultery is still a felony offense in Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Ewwwww

On March 20, a 34-year-old man went to the hospital in Quang Ninh Province, China, with severe abdominal cramps, Oddity Central reported. He was in too much pain to talk, so doctors took an X-ray and an ultrasound, where they saw something unusual in his abdomen. During surgery, they discovered a nearly foot-long live eel. The patient was unable to explain how the eel might have gotten into his abdominal cavity, but doctors surmised that it entered his body through his anus and bit through the intestine. The patient is doing fine.

