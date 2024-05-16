News of the Weird: Week of May 16, 2024

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

Great Art

Rajacenna van Dam, an artist in Vlaardingen, the Netherlands, is capturing the attention of the art world with her ambidextrous approach to her work, AFP reported. The 31-year-old said she originally taught herself to paint with both hands, "to go quicker." When someone challenged her to try painting with her feet, she accepted. Her social media fame has come from painting 10 pictures at once using both her hands and feet. "Doing all this at the same time gives me a sort of feeling of meditation," van Dam said. Her paintings sell for up to $13,000, and she says only she can tell which ones were painted with which limbs. Her talent is more than a party trick; neurologist Onur Gunturkun revealed that a brain scan showed "the left and right sides of her brain are three times more connected than average."

Now That's Commitment

On May 7, at least one voting precinct in India had 100% turnout, AFP reported. Banej, in the protected Gir forest, is the home of Mahant Haridas Udaseen, a 42-year-old Hindu monk who is its only inhabitant. India is trying to reach every voter, so a team of 10 people were required to travel for two days from Gujarat -- along unpaved roads through the last remaining habitat of the endangered Asiatic lion -- to collect Udaseen's vote. Although he showed up before lunchtime, rules required the election workers to stay until the evening. "In a democracy, every single person is important," said Padhiyar Sursinh, the election officer in a town 40 miles away. Udaseen was an enthusiastic voter: "I am loving the attention that I am getting as a lone voter in the forest," he said.

Awesome!

When a pair of 18k gold diamond earrings from jeweler Cartier popped up on the Instagram feed of Rogelio Villarreal, 27, of Tamaulipas, Mexico, he couldn't resist: They were priced at just $13. "I swear I broke out in a cold sweat," Villarreal said, according to The New York Times. He ordered two pairs, but within a week, Cartier started trying to cancel the order. A Cartier representative called him and said the earrings "were not at the correct price ($13,000) ... and that because of the inconvenience, they would give me a gift," he said -- a bottle of champagne and a leather Cartier item. Instead, Villarreal complained to Mexico's Office of the Federal Prosecutor for the Consumer. Ahead of a scheduled hearing in early May, Cartier contacted Villarreal and said the earrings would be delivered.

Fail

-- When Rhonda Deaver realized she had left her credit card at Smith's Cafe in Kinston, North Carolina, in early May, she turned around and headed back to get it. Unfortunately, a Smith's employee was right on top of things and posted the front and back of Deaver's card to a Kinston Facebook group, with all the numbers visible, WRAL-TV reported. Deaver's family got in touch with her when they saw the post, but it was too late -- more than $2,000 in charges had already hit her account. "I couldn't believe they did that, but I might be responsible for all those charges," Deaver said. There were "a whole lot of declines but a whole lot that went through." She's still disputing the charges; the Smith's owner had no comment.

-- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security notified the Akron (Ohio) Police Department's SWAT team that the body armor plates they recently purchased are counterfeit, WJW-TV reported on May 8. "We became part of a bigger investigation," said Capt. Agostino Micozzi. The gear was purchased from China and sold to law enforcement agencies, DHS said. The Akron City Council approved immediate replacement; Micozzi said there might be a chance to get restitution on the counterfeit plates.

New World Order

Belgium for the prostitutes' rights win! The European country is the first in the world to approve a labor law for employment contracts for sex workers, Yahoo! News reported. To wit: Health insurance, pensions, unemployment and family benefits, holidays and maternity leave are all covered. A pimp can ask for intervention by a government mediator if a prostitute refuses a client more than 10 times over six months but cannot fire the worker. Pimps must have a registered office and apply for approval before they can offer the benefits. Sex workers must also have an alarm button in the room where they ply their trade and can refuse to use Amsterdam-type windows. "With this model, Belgium is really demonstrating that it aims to protect sex workers, regardless of any moral judgments about the profession people may have," said Daan Bauwens, a spokesman for the sex workers' union in Belgium.

Anger Management, Pork Edition

George Sandoval was arrested on May 2 at a Subway restaurant in Madeira, California, after he assaulted the store's manager, KMPH-TV reported. Monique Larios said she was called in to the store after a customer complained that there wasn't enough ham on his sandwich. "I did not expect this. He comes around the corner, and I go, 'What are you going to do, hit me over ham?' and he hit me," Larios said. "I still can't feel half my face. I'm 4'11", and this guy was 6'5", almost 400 pounds," she said. Sandoval was charged with battery.

Bright Idea

Contractors working on the Family Fare grocery store in Midland, Texas, in late April discovered an extension cord on the roof, the Midland Daily News reported. They followed the cord to the large sign at the front of the roof, where they discovered 34-year-old "Rooftop Ninja," as they dubbed her, living inside. Midland Police Department Public Relations Officer Brennon Warren said the woman had lived in the sign for about a year. She had flooring, a small desk, a pantry of food and a houseplant. She was not charged, but she was evicted from her rooftop home and offered housing assistance.

News That Sounds Like a Joke

The Drive reported on May 8 that when Joshua Lee, a member of Hertz's President's Circle, returned his Tesla to the rental agency after a weekend holiday in Los Angeles, he noticed an extra charge on his bill: $277.39 for refueling. When Lee made the reservation, he chose the "Skip the Pump and Save Time" option -- so even if his rental had been gas-fueled, he shouldn't have been charged. But Lee returned the Tesla with a 96% full battery, and the maximum fee for not refueling is $35. Hertz initially stood firm, stating that the "contract is closed," but has since relented and "will refund this erroneous charge."

Family Values

A 41-year-old mom in Newtown Township, Pennsylvania, was charged with DUI on May 6 after she ran into her 7-year-old son with her car in the parking lot of a Little League baseball field, WPVI-TV reported. After backing into the boy, the mom told police she didn't realize he wasn't inside the car. He suffered injuries to his ankle. Police said the mom had a "strong odor of alcohol" and "slurred speech." She was taken into custody and later released.

