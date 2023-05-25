News of the Weird: Week of May 25, 2023

News You Can Use

Not a moment too soon, Oscar Mayer announced on May 17 that it is changing the name of its iconic Wienermobile to the Frankmobile, CNN reported. The company says the name change "pays homage" to its new recipe for hot dogs, which will roll out this summer. Uh-huh. A company spokesperson said the change is a test; they'll have "to see if it cuts the mustard" with fans. The Wienermobile first appeared in 1936; 23 of the eye-catching vehicles now travel around the country.

Extreme Measures

In vino, vie ... or something like that. Lillian Ip of Cheltenham, Australia, was stranded in the country's remote bushland for five days in late April after she took a wrong turn and became stuck in mud, United Press International reported. Sgt. Martin Torpey of the Wodonga police said Ip had planned just a day trip, "so she had taken a couple of snacks and lollies with her, but no water. The only liquid Lillian, who doesn't drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother." Without cell service, Ip couldn't call for help. Her family notified police about her absence, and a four-day search over the region included helicopters. Finally, Ip was spotted waving her arms, and police were directed to her location. "I thought I was going to die there," she said.

Unclear on the Concept

When cake-baker Brianna Romero of El Paso, Texas, got an order for a birthday cake this spring, she was on board, NBC New York reported on May 10. The customer wanted an emo cake, so Romero put her newly perfected black icing to the test and constructed the confection. Before she delivered it, she said, she asked the client if they wanted a number on the cake. "Yes," the client answered, "it's for my granddaughter and she's turning 4." Romero "thought it was a little bit weird ... but maybe she just likes 'Wednesday' or something like that." Still, wanting to cover her bases, she asked the client for the theme of the party. When she got the answer -- "Sesame Street" -- it all became clear. "I misread emo and it says 'Elmo cake.'" Romero rushed to a local grocery, where the bakery topped the cake with an Elmo image; Romero gave the cake to the client for free. Social media ate the story up, with more than 10 million views on Twitter.

Bright Idea

Students will go to just about any lengths to get out of a test -- even outer space. So it was in Hemlock, Michigan, on May 16, when an enterprising student reported an alien invasion to avoid a math test, according to KTVZ-TV. The student reported that ETs came from the skies in flying saucers and landed on the playground, and the rumors quickly began circulating amongst the student body on social media. But Superintendent Don Killingbeck wasn't having it: "We have thoroughly investigated the situation, and there is no evidence of any alien activity on our school grounds," he said. The prankster has been disciplined, he added.

Cheeky

British IBM IT professional Ian Clifford, 50, has not worked since September 2008 as he battled mental-health issues and stage 4 leukemia, Business Insider reported. Clifford has been on sick leave for 15 years, collecting a salary of almost $68,000 per year after reaching an agreement with IBM in 2013. But in February 2022, Clifford testified in an employment tribunal that he had been treated unfairly because he hadn't had a salary increase since the 2013 agreement went into place. He argued that inflation was causing his income to "wither" and sought a pay raise of 2.5%. "Your mortgage doesn't go down because you are sick," he noted. This spring, Paul Housego, an employment judge, rejected Clifford's argument, saying Clifford was treated more favorably than others because he was being paid without having to work. Clifford plans to appeal.

Field Report

On May 9, officers from Boone County and Watauga County, North Carolina, tried to chase down Joshua Minton, 34, after he was pulled over for reckless driving, CBS News reported. Minton ran into an "undeveloped area," where law enforcement got an unlikely helping ... hoof. Cows in the field "quickly assisted our officers by leading them directly to where the suspect was hiding," police announced in a Facebook post. "The cows communicated with the officers as best they could and finally just had the officers follow them to the suspect's location." Minton was arrested on multiple charges.

Precocious

Two brothers in Langkawi, Malaysia, were detained after crashing the car one was driving into a lamp post on May 10, CNN reported. It's not hard to imagine why driving might have been difficult for them: They are 6 and 3 years old. Police Chief Shariman Ashari said the Toyota Vios they were in attracted attention from other drivers, who thought the driver might be intoxicated. The boys sneaked out of their home and took the car, hoping to buy a toy car at the local shops. "Mama is at home and we are going to the store," the 6-year-old said. "We want to buy a black car," the 3-year-old elaborated. The only injury was a cut to one boy's chin.

Weird Science

Spring weather can be unpredictable, but a man in Ankara, Turkey, got an up-close glimpse of exactly what intense winds can do on May 17, Metro News reported. As Onur Kalmaz looked out his window, trying to check on his car during the storm, he captured on video a sofa flying from a balcony of a 35-story block of apartments nearby. Kalmaz said the sofa crashed into other buildings before falling to the ground. "No one was hurt, but we were pretty scared," he said.

The Happiest Place on Earth

Two families went at each other on May 15 at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Fox35-TV reported -- all over who could stand next to a sign commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Disney Co. According to police, one family was standing in front of the sign when another group wanted to snap a photo. When the second group asked the first to step aside, punches were thrown. At least one person was treated for injuries at the site, but they didn't want to press charges. Two people were removed from the park.

The Entrepreneurial Spirit

When a 36-year-old woman in Providence, Rhode Island, couldn't afford conventional dental care for her painful teeth, a friend recommended "Yorki," WPRI-TV reported on May 18. The woman contacted Altagracia Yorquis Adames, 57, and went to her home basement "dental practice." There, Yorki allegedly removed instruments from a dresser drawer -- some that were visibly rusty -- then numbed the victim's molar and pulled on it until it came out. She then numbed and drilled on the patient's front teeth. Later that night, when her pain worsened, she texted with Yorki, who told her to take painkillers and ice her mouth. The next day, the victim checked into a hospital and was told she was "very sick." Police said Yorki was a licensed dentist in the Dominican Republic but not licensed in Rhode Island; she is due back in court in August.

