News of the Weird: Week of October 17, 2024

What's My Fetish?

Jesse Johnson, 28, was arrested on Sept. 24 in Gilbert, Arizona, after three instances in which he allegedly spied on women's feet as they vacuumed their cars, AZFamily reported. Police said Johnson's M.O. at the Super Star Car Wash in Gilbert was to park next to a woman's car at the vacuum station, then slide underneath her car for a few minutes before climbing back out. One victim said she felt "very violated and I've been having nightmares." It's not the first time Johnson has been caught lusting after feet: Court documents revealed that he had been cited at least four times in Nebraska, and that he had touched a woman's ankle in a grocery store. He admitted to authorities there that he "is sexually attracted to women's feet" and "at times, can't control his sexual desires." Johnson was charged with three counts of voyeurism and three counts of disorderly conduct and held on $10,000 bond.

Creepy

In late September, Derek Johnson, owner of JVI Secret Gardens in Donelson, Tennessee, was alerted by an employee that someone was walking around the garden center wearing a clown mask, WTVF-TV reported. But Johnson was not about to physically confront the creepy clown, whom he could see on surveillance video. Johnson clicked on his security system's speaker, but before he could say anything, the clown backed off: "I'm leaving." He left behind a propane tank and a saw blade that he had picked up to steal. "This is a sweet little garden center," Johnson said incredulously. Police are investigating.

Great Art?

A work of art at the LAM museum in Lisse, the Netherlands, was mistakenly thrown away by an elevator technician in late September, CNN reported. "All the good times we spent together" by French artist Alexandre Lavet appears to be two empty beer cans, but, the museum said, it is really "meticulously hand-painted with acrylics, with each detail painstakingly replicated." The work was displayed in the facility's glass elevator shaft, and when a technician came in to work on the lift, he helpfully pitched it in the trash. "He was just doing his job in good faith," said Sietske van Zanten, the museum director. The cans were later recovered, cleaned and returned to display, albeit in a different location.

We Regret To Inform You ...

Tizi Hodson, 70, of Lincolnshire, England, sent off an application in January 1976, hoping to become a motorcycle stunt rider, the BBC reported on Oct. 5. Recently, the letter was returned to her with a note: "Late delivery by Staines Post Office. Found behind a draw(er). Only about 50 years late." "How they found me when I've moved house 50-odd times, and even moved countries four or five times, is a mystery," Hodson said. "I was so disappointed because I really, really wanted to be a stunt rider on a motorcycle." Instead, her life's work has included being a snake handler, horse whisperer, aerobatic pilot and flying instructor. "It means so much to me to get it back all this time later," she said.

Awesome!

Reddit user Springchikun was doing some lawn cleanup in September when she noticed that a small hatch leading to a crawlspace under her home was unlatched. The New York Post reported that the Oregon woman investigated, finding a makeshift bed and several bags of belongings. She noted that the crawlspace was free of cobwebs, suggesting that someone had been there recently. "I'm sure someone is using the space," she said. But Springchikun didn't want to call the authorities about the squatter. "We have an option to be kind," she said. Instead, she wrote the person a note, offering support such as food, a phone or help with resources. As a result, she met her unexpected guest, whose name is Gaby, and connected her with a friend who could help her with shelter and a mental health evaluation. "I'm not without empathy," she said. "I just can't have humans living under my home."

News You Can Use

-- When Hannah Willow arrived at the Scottish Tree Hugging Championships in Glasgow on Oct. 6, she thought the event was a charity affair, The Guardian reported on Oct. 9. "When I was told it was a competition, my inner child took a somersault ... This was a moment of glory for me," Willow said. Now, she's on her way to the World Tree Hugging Championship in HaliPuu Forest in Finland in August 2025. She's already strategizing about how to win: "I need to step up my game for the world championships," she said. "I will have to bring out my fairy wings and my ukelele and go singing to the trees." Willow said her children were "hugely embarrassed" to learn she had won the Glasgow contest.

-- As if folks in Florida didn't have enough to worry about, State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced on Oct. 9 that after Hurricane Helene came through in September, at least 48 fires involving lithium-ion batteries had been reported -- 11 in electric vehicles. "Floridians living on the coastline who own EVs are at risk of those EVs being inundated with saltwater storm surge, which presents a dangerous fire threat to Florida families and homes," Patronis said, according to WFTS-TV. Other products like electric scooters, golf carts or children's toys also could be affected. "These compromised vehicles and devices are ticking time bombs," Patronis said. He suggested people move affected vehicles away from their homes.

The Neighbors

Caroline Ashley, 41, of Liverpool, England, went all out on her Halloween decorations this year, installing fake tombstones and human skulls, but the pieces de resistance were the two "body bags" hanging upside down from a tree in front of her home. But, as Metro News reported, the fun didn't last long: On Sept. 24, a Liverpool City Council worker stopped by to tell Ashley she would have to remove the body bags because a neighbor had complained. "It was the quickest the council has come out for anything," Ashley said. "I put them up, and then he was round the following day." But, she conceded, a neighbor may have been "triggered" by the display. "I don't want to offend anyone. That wasn't the intention," she said. Ashley said she'll keep the body bags in her garage going forward -- which might be creepier.

Family Values

Indonesian police have arrested a man near Jakarta, identified as RA, after he allegedly sold his 11-month-old baby on Facebook for $995 to fund his gambling addiction. The Telegraph reported that when the baby's mother returned home, she asked him where the child was. "RA saw on Facebook that the buyers were looking to purchase a toddler so he sent them a message and arranged the purchase," the police chief said. Police found the child in a rented home and arrested two adults suspected of human trafficking.

Saw That Coming

On Oct. 6, 36-year-old Clejuan Williams of Toledo, Ohio, was teaching his 9-year-old son how to back up the car (first mistake) with another child in the backseat (second mistake). Williams was standing outside the car with the driver's door open, WTVG reported, and told the boy to hit the brake. When the child pressed the wrong pedal, Williams, who was intoxicated (third mistake), was struck and dragged under the car. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to face charges of wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle and endangering children.

