News of the Weird: Week of September 26, 2024

Awesome!

Poor Crumbs. The now-famous corpulent cat, named for his ability to eat, was found in early September in the basement of a hospital in Perm, Russia, the New York Post reported, where the staff had given him a steady diet of cookies and soup. When he was discovered, he weighed more than 37 pounds -- about three times the average size for a cat -- and was unable to support his weight to walk. Crumbs (or Kroshik, in Russian) was moved to the Matroskin Shelter, where workers put him on a strict diet and exercise regimen -- apparently not his cup of tea, as he tried to escape on Sept. 11. Rehab expert Ekaterina Bedakova said Crumbs was "extremely displeased" when, during his escape attempt, he got himself stuck in a shoe rack and couldn't get out. But she was enthused about his effort because it demonstrated that he's a "very active guy."

Precocious

A family in Bedford, Ohio, reported their Nissan Rogue and their 8-year-old daughter missing around 9 a.m. on Sept. 15, the Associated Press reported. Police learned that witnesses had seen a small child driving nearby, but it wasn't until they checked the parking lot at Target, about 13 miles away, that they discovered the car. The girl was inside the store; she told officers that she had hit a mailbox during her journey, but otherwise it went fine. Authorities were weighing whether any charges would be filed.

News You Can Use

-- In Japan, the number of people aged 100 or older has hit a new record -- 95,119, AFP reported on Sept. 17. Most of the centenarians are women, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications noted. The world's oldest person, Tomiko Itooka of western Japan, is 116. Japan's oldest man, Kiyotaka Mizuno, 110, told local media that he has "no idea at all about what's the secret to my long life."

-- About 40 feet off the coast of Miami Beach, the world's first underwater cemetery is already home to about 1,500 "placements," ClickOrlando reported on Sept. 17. The Neptune Memorial Reef's community resource director, Michael Tabers, said the area had already been designated for an artificial reef when "a group of businessmen in the area ... had the idea." The reef was built "from an artist conception of the Lost City of Atlantis"; customers' cremains are mixed with water and then formed into road columns, archways or depictions of local sea life, such as starfish or seashells. Then the coral grows around them. "We have sea turtle placements; those are some of our more popular ones," Taber said. The reef has already been extended once, but when it fills up, "we will launch the next phase," he said. Coral reef conservation activists are thrilled; the reef provides hard surfaces that help coral to thrive. And loved ones can also dive to visit their family members' resting places.

Police Report

Javaughn J. Owens, 23, was charged with first-degree attempted murder after he got into a dispute over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on Sept. 15, the DeKalb County Daily Chronicle reported. A witness told DeKalb police that Owens and another man argued about the victim "not cleaning up after themselves," whereupon Owens swung a butter knife and struck the other man. The victim was seen at a local hospital but had to be transported to Chicago for further treatment of a punctured intestine. He said he believed "100%" that Owens would kill him. Owens faces up to 60 years in prison.

Inexplicable

Beaches along the Atlantic Ocean in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia were closed to swimmers by authorities on Sept. 15 after mysterious medical waste started washing up, The New York Times reported. The trash included syringes and needles, used feminine hygiene products and plastic cigar tips. "We currently have no idea where it came from and will not be speculating about a source," said the National Park Service office at Assateague Island National Seashore. They were unsure how long beaches would remain closed. "We recommend wearing shoes on the beach and avoiding the ocean entirely," warned Joe Theobald, director of Emergency Services in Ocean City, Maryland.

Saw That Coming

Norton Havoc, 32, can now "smell colors," they said, after blowing their nose in the shower and dislodging a Lego block that had been stuck inside for "at least 26 years," the New York Post reported. Havoc posted that they suffered from "multiple breathing issues" after the childhood incident; at the time, their mom tried to extricate the piece with tweezers, to no avail. "I can breathe out of this side of my nose now, and it's fantastic," Havoc said.

The Way the World Works

Vacaville, California, resident Ken Wilson is VERY careful about his consumption of electricity. "I was being very vigilant on this," he told KMAX-TV. "Every day that I go to work, I turn the breakers off." He also purchased a device that tells him how many watts of energy his appliances use. But recently he noticed that his bill was higher than normal. Wilson has lived in an apartment, unit 91 of his building, for 18 years. After Wilson called PG&E to come out and check his meter on Sept. 10, he discovered he's been paying for unit 90's electricity usage for years. PG&E admitted the mix-up and said it is "fully committed to rectifying the situation." Wilson said he hopes the story can help others with similar problems.

Politics, Am I Right?

As candidates for mayor in Sao Paulo, Brazil, took to the stage for a televised debate on Sept. 15, Pablo Marcal referred to allegations of sexual misconduct against his rival, Jose Luiz Datena, the Associated Press reported. In response, Datena picked up a metal chair and approached Marcal's podium, then slammed the chair into Marcal's side. The moderator cut to commercials, and later the debate resumed without Marcal, who was rushed to a hospital with a fractured rib cage. Marcal portrayed the event as "attempted homicide," while Datena admitted his mistake but said he didn't regret it "at all."

Explosive!

Magnet fisher and YouTuber Dani Dip pulled a provocative find out of the Saint Joseph River in South Bend, Indiana, on Sept. 1, ABC57-TV reported. "We believe this is a 175mm Howitzer round from like a stationary cannon back in the day," Dip said. "It took four people to pull this big 2-foot round over the wall to safety so it wouldn't fall back in and potentially go off." The South Bend Police Department said further testing would be necessary to make sure the charge is not live. "We're just here to help and clean out the river and see what we can find," Dip said.

Least Competent Criminal

When 33-year-old Ravesh Rabindranauth attempted to steal a Corvette in a Miami Beach, Florida, parking garage on Sept. 17, he encountered a little trouble, Local10-TV reported. He got stuck inside the car, which is where its owner, Julio Solano, found him. "Can I get out?" Rabindranauth asked Solano as Solano recorded the incident on his phone. "No, you can't get out. We're calling the police." Solano said the car's security system wouldn't allow the thief to start the car or escape. "He didn't know about the manual door release under the seat," Solano said. Rabindranauth was held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $2,500 bond.

