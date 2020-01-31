Khris Middleton Draws Inspiration From Kobe Bryant to Score 51 in Bucks Win

× Expand Photo Credit: Jeramey Jannene Kobe Bryant and Michael Redd at a Milwaukee Bucks game in 2005.

Kobe Bryant passed away suddenly in a tragic accident on Sunday. His inspiration was all over the Bucks arena on Tuesday night, as Khris Middleton’s career-high 51 points led the Bucks past Bradley Beal and the Wizards in a 151-131 blowout.

It was a night to remember, beginning with a special tribute to the NBA legend who called himself “The Black Mamba” thanks to his ability to turn on the court and strike at any time. The teams, coaches and fans at Fiserv Forum observed 24 seconds of silence as Bryant’s picture was shown on the scoreboard.

× Expand Photo Credit: Kahrima Winston

When the game began, both teams honored Bryant like most teams have done leaguewide, with the Bucks taking a 24-second shot clock violation and the Wizards taking an 8-second backcourt violation. The crowd stood on their feet and chanted “Kobe!”

The Bucks took full advantage of the night without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to right shoulder soreness. Ersan Ilyasova, who started in Antetokounmpo’s spot, scored seven of the Bucks’ first 10 points. The Bucks went on to make 8 of 9 three-point shots in the first quarter alone. Milwaukee topped their hot start with a franchise record 88 points in the first half.

Bradley Beal drew inspiration from the late Bryant by making nearly everything he put up and helped the Wizards in their staggering loss. Beal finished with 47 points. A shooting guard, like Bryant, he couldn’t seem to be stopped in the second half.

Eric Bledsoe also got in on the action on the night, adding 34 points and 10 assists to Middleton’s 51. Donte DiVincenzo, who scored 16 points, spoke about his night and his teammates: “It was an awful couple of days,” the Bucks’ guard said. "I think we did a great job of remembering [Bryant] and then focusing on what we needed to do. Khris kind of had that mentality throughout the whole game, he didn't stop.”

The Bucks and Wizards battled during the fourth quarter much like they used to as Eastern Conference foes. As the teams traded baskets, it was reminiscent of the way Bryant would score and win basketball games.

It was Middleton who drew from his idol the most on the night. His 51 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists put him in the history books next to Kareem-Abdul Jabbar and Antetokounmpo as the third player in Bucks history with 50 points and 10 boards.

“Kobe was one of my favorite players—if not my favorite player—growing up, besides (Michael) Jordan,” Middleton said. "I took a lot from his game. To go out there and play and put on that type of performance, I definitely can dedicate that game to him as a thank you for what he did for the game."

When the All-Star reserves are announced Thursday evening, Middleton is expected to be among the top vote-getters.