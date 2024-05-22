Get ready to lose yourself down the rabbit hole through a whirlwind of bass and beats as Alison Wonderland takes the stage. Known for her electrifying performances and genre-blending soundscapes, Alison Wonderland is set to deliver a night to remember. While we may know Alison Wonderland as the blonde-haired girl who fell down the rabbit hole, this artist doesn't need to physically tumble to transport you into a magical mental place. Through her mesmerizing lighting, high-vibe energy, dance, and serotonin-boosting beats, she creates an experience unlike any other. Her music becomes the rabbit hole, leading you into a world where every moment is infused with wonder and excitement.

Alison Wonderland, the stage name of Alexandra Sholler, has been a force in the electronic dance music scene since her debut album, Run, catapulted her to international fame. Known for her emotive lyrics, powerful vocals and dynamic DJ sets, Alison has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Her follow-up album, Awake, solidified her status as a leading artist in the industry, featuring hits like “Church” and “No.”

Fans can expect a mind-blowing audiovisual experience, combining Alison’s signature heavy bass drops with intricate melodies and stunning visual effects. Her setlist will likely feature a mix of beloved classics and new material, creating a journey through her evolving sound. Known for her passionate stage presence, Alison Wonderland’s performance is more than just a concert; it’s a visceral experience that connects deeply with her audience. It is really a journey for the audience. She captures the power of music and embodies it into the crowd.