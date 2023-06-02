× Expand Image via Summerfest Bleachers

Summerfest is a special place for indie pop band Bleachers and front man Jack Antonoff. The band’s third show ever, and first festival performance, came in 2014 at the then-US Cellular Connection Stage, and Antonoff has not forgotten the experience. At the time Antonoff was moving on from pop supergroup fun as the band had taken a hiatus at the height of their success, and the new venture was finding its feet with an enthusiastic crowd. Since then, Antonoff has been quite busy, notably collaborating with Taylor Swift on some of the most successful pop records of the last five years, and also single “Chinatown” with Bruce Springsteen. Bleachers will make time, however, for a summer festival run this year that includes a June 23 headlining spot at the Generac Power Stage.