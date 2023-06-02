× Expand Image via Summerfest Browns Crew

Browns Crew, the dynamic Latin hip hop duo consisting of El Sebas and Cristo Paz, has turned heads since originating on Milwaukee’s South Side. The duo brings forth their Mexican culture and personal experiences through music, while their unique blend of English and Spanish lyrics allows them to share their visions and stories effectively. The duo's exceptional talent was recognized in 2019 when they surfaced as winners at Summerfest's Emerging Artist Series and were honored with Radio Milwaukee’s Song of the Year for reggaeton-driven single "Mil Aires." They’ll return to Summerfest on June 24 for a party of a set that incorporates substance, pride and culture.