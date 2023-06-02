× Expand Image via Summerfest Cafune

New York-based duo Cafuné capture something on their 2021 album Running that feels incredibly rare at this point; heartfelt, melodic rock, fledgling forward back beats and jangly guitars. The band’s energy is palpable, with a vocal delivery that sounds like it should come from a shoegaze record, albeit with an injection of energy. Sedona Schat and Noah Yoo aren’t afraid to explore new sonic territories, but rather use bits and pieces of electronic and ambient spaces as layers that build upon the simplicity of a powerful guitar and drum combo. Running is a blissful sounding record, and if the band are fortunate enough to have a sunny, clear day on July 7, they’ll have the optimal conditions for enjoying the album’s bright material.