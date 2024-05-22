Del Water Gap, the solo project of Brooklyn-based songwriter and producer Samuel Holden Jaffe, focuses on lyrical vulnerability and openness. Jaffe is self-described as inspired by “romantic encounters and dimly lit rooms.” Del Water Gap’s 2021 album featured relatable tracks such as “Ode to Conversation Stuck in Your Throat,” which encapsulates the anxiety-driven realization of unrequited love, and “Perfume,” which gets at the messiness of falling in love. Jaffe is a storyteller, painting vivid pictures under his indie-pop sound.

Del Water Gap has toured with Niall Horan, Maggie Rogers, girl in red and more. The latest album, I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet, takes a deeper dive still into Jaffe’s writing ability, a straightforward testament to his ability to use personal experience to illustrate the struggle of emotional investment. Tracks such as “All We Ever Do Is Talk,” and “We Will Never Be Like Anybody Else,” are full of familiar feelings, and his life performance is sure to resonate with fans in a big way.