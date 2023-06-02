× Expand Image via Summerfest Disq

For Madison’s Disq, the rollercoaster is just beginning, but it’s certainly going up pretty high. In October, the band released Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet, their second album. The album follows up the 2020 debut, Collector, which was released to critical acclaim. There’s a balance of driving indie rock guitars and breakdowns that are technical and abrupt, all executed with a sharpness about it that makes you curious as to what the band has up its sleeve next. The band toured Canada in spring, opening up for fellow up-and-comers Alvvays, and have a fall run of shows announced as well. Catch Disq while you can in Milwaukee because they may be playing much later in the day by the next time you see their name on a festival lineup.