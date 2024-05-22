As Hippo Campus comes to Summerfest, so does their signature bright, refreshing take on the indie sound. Formed after the members met in school, and named for the memory center of the brain, a name that guitarist Nathan Stocker picked up in his psychology class, Hippo Campus loves to play with genre, and elements of their music dive into country, rock, and jazz. Between hits like “Buttercup,” “Baseball” and “South,” with their catchy, alternative sound, and their Western inspired EP titled Wasteland, which features fan-favorites such as “Yippie Ki Yay” and “Moonshine,” as well as their latest single “Everything at Once,” a Hippo Campus show is a high-energy performance with musically, a little something for everybody. After 10 years performing as a band, Hippo Campus understands the importance of stage presence, of bringing the focus to the music.

Their latest additions to the discography lean back into the indie-centric music the band is known for, with lyrics that explore the depth of feeling through a nostalgic lens. Hippo Campus is quintessentially summer music, emotionally enriching in a way that makes them worthwhile, but also, packed full of guitar riffs and drum lines that are groovy and inviting. It’s important for the band to always be writing from an honest place, and so much of their music deals with their personal dynamics both within the band and beyond. For Hippo Campus, the mission is to feel relatable and understood, and for that to translate into a stage performance that everyone can get into.