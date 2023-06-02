× Expand Photo credit: David Lee Japanese Breakfast

During a recent interview with comedian Conan O’ Brien, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast disclosed that she spent a lot of time by herself while growing up, playing in the woods. Devoid of many of the formative pop-culture moments that artists of the same age would have played witness to, she crafted something truly unique, and that comes out in the work of Japanese Breakfast. With hauntingly beautiful tracks that play like diary entries, Zauner and the band have steadily grown from one album to the next, with 2021’s Jubilee as their strongest work to date. Zauner comes off incredibly sweet and genuine on the record, which can move from ballads to 808-fueled dance beats seamlessly.