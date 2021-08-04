Few names in the world of indie rock and pop punk show as much promise as Oshkosh by-way-of Cleveland artist KennyHoopla. After making some initial waves with his early singles “Sore Loser” and “How Will I Rest In Peace If I’m Buried By A Highway,” he’s attracted the attention of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The two teamed up for his first full-length project, Survivor’s Guilt: The Mixtape, which came out earlier this year. Songs like “Hollywood Sucks” and “Smoke Break” very much feel in tune with Barker’s most famous band, but it’s KennyHoopla’s genuine-feeling emotion that carries each track over the edge.

The project very much pays homage to the past while looking towards the future of a genre that has experienced its highs and lows all within the last 15 years. With local ties and big names in his corner, there’s no doubt that his appearance on the newly redesigned Generac Power Stage is going to be special for a number of reasons. Make sure you don’t miss a homecoming of sorts that will surely propel KennyHoopla’s name even further into the stratosphere.