Los Angeles-based alternative rock band Lovelytheband have reached an exciting point in their career as of 2022. The band, with two successful records under their belt, moved forward with launching their own label, Happy Accident. That label will carry their third full-length, If We’re Being Honest, which releases on June 2. The band seems to have a sixth sense for creating dynamic pop with a wide variety of influences playing a factor in their sound. With new material in tow, as well as popular singles like “Broken” and “Games,” expect many a hand to be in the air when the band bring an energetic live show to the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard.