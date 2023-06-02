× Expand Photo via John McEuen Nitty Gritty Dirt Band recording 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken' John McEuen with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band recording 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken' with Vassar Clements on fiddle

Long before the terms “Americana” and “roots” became fashionable music genres, there was the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. For over 50 years they've been blending American sounds in country and country-ish records, with hits going back to their 1970 Top-10 “Mr. Bojangles.” Jeff Hanna and Jimmie Fadden have been constants all that time, including their period when they were just the The Dirt Band. Along the way they’ve featured some of the biggest legends of country music on their recordings; their 1972 Will the Circle Be Unbroken is renowned for appearances by Merle Travis, Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs and Vassar Clements. They topped the pop and country charts throughout the ‘80s with songs like “Make a Little Magic,” “Fishing in the Dark” and “Long Hard Road.” For fans of old-school Americana and real country, this is a must-see.