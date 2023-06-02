× Expand Image via Summerfest NLE Choppa

While hip hop at Summerfest is sometimes limited to acts that have moved past their prime, the occasional headlining spot is reserved for a buzzing act that draws in massive crowds. Expect that scenario on June 24, when 19-year-old Memphis rapper NLE Choppa takes over the Generac Power Stage. With five different versions of his Cottonwood 2 project out on streaming services and releasing R-rated versions of his videos on adult content websites, Choppa clearly understands the internet and how to capitalize on it. However, that doesn’t mean he lacks the skill to get him to the top. With a charismatic energy on the microphone and a bevy of quotable lyrics, NLE Choppa continues to ascend, and his stop at the Generac Power Stage will likely be the topic of Summerfest lore for some time.