Image via Summerfest Odesza

Welcome to The Last Goodbye, which may-or-may not be the last album from electronic duo Odesza. The producers and DJs released their fourth project in 2022, with a massive tour that includes the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 30. However, it seems too soon to declare the music to be their last effort. The group marked their debut at the Amphitheater with their headlining performance on the second Friday night of the festival, and only their second Milwaukee set. Previously, the duo was part of Jawbreaker Festival, what turned out to be a one-off EDM festival at the Wisconsin Center in 2018, and if that performance is any indicator, they’ll deliver an unforgettable follow-up at Summerfest this year.