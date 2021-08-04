It’s no secret that 2020 was a heavily politicized year, and Run the Jewels, the combination of rapper Killer Mike and rapper/producer El-P helped provide the soundtrack to a revolution. While every numerical installment of their albums has been much anticipated, the angsty RTJ4 was dropped in June of last year, while the world reacted to the murder of George Floyd.

With production that combines elements of boom-bap hip hop, dubstep and electronica, the group has created a number of memorable cuts, amplified by abrasive lyrics from both emcees. Each track on RTJ4 feels like a rapping exhibition; rather than two artists looking to make a name for themselves, they’re simply having fun trying to outdo one another, making for a top-quality release in the process. Quite simply, the group sounds like unrest recorded to tape, and they bring a similar energy to their live show.

To their credit, the attitude that Run The Jewels brings to every track, as well as their extensive solo track records have attracted fans from multiple genres. While hip hop purists are driven to the substance of their songs, collaborations with Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine, Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age and more have drawn in a healthy contingent of rock fans as well. Expect Run The Jewels to attract one of the biggest crowds of any ground stage headliner at this year’s festival, and things will get raucous in a hurry.