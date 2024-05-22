Formed in 2009, Sleeping with Sirens has dominated the post-hardcore emo scene for over a decade. The band has earned a reputation as must-see performers, drawing in crowds of thousands with their heartfelt lyrics and redefining sound.

Frontman Kellin Quinn provides an effortless transition between soaring melodies and guttural screams. His raw emotion draws from the band’s deepest vulnerabilities, with each lyric more powerful than the next. Tracks like “If You Can't Hang” and “Kick Me” showcase the band’s ability to craft anthemic hooks layered over complex instrumentals, while “Roger Rabbit” and “Better Off Dead” delve into more introspective territory, addressing themes of self-acceptance and resilience.

Sleeping With Sirens released a deluxe edition of their latest album Complete Collapse in September of 2023. The band will celebrate their second studio album Let’s Cheers to This on their 2024 Sleeping With Sirens Tour with Holding Absence.