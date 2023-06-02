× Expand Image via Summerfest Sofi Tukker

Sofi Tukker, the duo of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, is renowned for their inclusive and global approach to electronic music. The duo built up a following in 2020 while the world shut down, with daily livestreams ultimately spawning an online fan base, affectionately calling themselves the “Freak Fam.” With themes of liberation, unity, and self-empowerment, the duo has amassed over a billion streams, and has played some of the biggest festivals in the world prior to their June 23 appearance at Summerfest. Collaborating with artists like John Summit, Bomba Estéreo, Amadou & Mariam, and Mahmut Orhan, Sofi Tukker has developed an extensive collection of house music. Their latest album, "WET TENNIS," or When Everyone Tries To Evolve, Nothing Negative is Safe, features the TikTok-friendly “Summer In New York,” which you’ve definitely heard while scrolling through your social media feed or watching TV.