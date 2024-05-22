Renowned for their raw emotion and vulnerable lyrics, Taking Back Sunday’s distinctive blend of American rock and pop-punk influences shows in their intense yet electrifying sound. Formed in Long Island, N.Y., in 1999, Taking Back Sunday has remained a solid force for decades in the alternative music scene. From the prime of MTV and YouTube to platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, the band has seen it all and continues to come out on top. Songs like “You’re So Last Summer” and “MakeDamnSure” easily became fan-favorites for a generation. Their quick rise to fame is shown in their infectious rhythms and intricate instrumental work.

Dual vocalists Adam Lazzara and John Nolan create a dynamic, authentic sound that connects with audiences on an intimate level. Lazzara’s passionate delivery and Nolan’s melodic vocals draw you into ‘90s alternative with a modern twist. The band often explore themes of love, loss and nostalgia, capturing a universal experience for each devoted fan. Their most recent album 152 was released in October 2023, seven years after their predecessor Tidal Wave. It’s clear Taking Back Sunday isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The band has earned a permanent spot on the landscape of American rock.