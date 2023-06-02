× Expand Image via Summerfest Yellowcard

While pop punk and emo are experiencing a recent resurgence thanks to a new wave of emerging artists, Yellowcard is one of the bands that have been influential to the new acts while still remaining relevant. While the band announced that they would “break up forever” in 2017, they have since not only returned, but teased new music in 2023. This summer, however, they are celebrating 20 years of their seminal album, Ocean Avenue, with a nationwide tour that kicks off on July 1 at Summerfest. Get ready to scream your lungs out with a band that may either take you back to a special place in your life—or leave you eager for more new music soon.