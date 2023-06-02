× Expand Image via Summerfest Yungblud

Yungblud is an enigma, and arguably one of the most exciting names to appear at Summerfest’s 55th anniversary. With a raw, powerful energy, the pop-rock hybrid singer-songwriter has transcended the idea of genre with his 2022 self-titled album. With songs about abuse, both self and substance, and a commanding visual presence to go with his danceable cuts, his set at the Generac Power Stage is sure to be a party for the current generation of those who feel forgotten. With the emo appeal of bands like My Chemical Romance, but also the songwriting sensibilities of David Bowie post-Ziggy Stardust, Yungblud is certainly the sum of many decades of parts, creating something genuinely exciting and unique.