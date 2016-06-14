RSS

She & Him

musicgateway_mward.jpg.jpe

“I have to write about 10 pretty bad songs before there’s one song that is worth keeping around,” Ward says. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:28 PM Music Feature

onmusic_neutralmilkhotelalbumcover.jpg.jpe

Dec 10, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

Folk as just two voices and a lone acoustic guitar is what Tom & Barb Webber proffer on Between You and Me. Tom’s gruffly friendly tone recalls local legend Larry Penn in resonance; he’s no slouch at the earnestness and reflection requisit... more

Dec 10, 2014 9:45 AM Album Reviews

artpre.jpg.jpe

Two new exhibitions at the Tory Folliard Gallery (233 N. Milwaukee St.) each introduce the everyday into their art. Cathy Martin comes to her craft from an earthy angle more

Sep 11, 2014 11:46 AM Visual Arts

In an exhibition that crystallizes the Rubell FamilyCollection’s (RFC) prodigious art holdings with prominent selections on display in one venue, “30 Americans” opens at the Milwaukee Art Museum thissummer. And as the Museum’sCurator of Amer.. more

Jun 19, 2013 12:24 AM Visual Arts

Spring Gallery Night brought chilly winds, yet the crowds discovered their untiring enthusiasm for Milwaukee art, so the galleries and venues were filled. Numerous people ventured to see “ Eggs Benedict more

Apr 22, 2013 8:18 PM Visual Arts

In a grand scale art celebration in Southeastern Wisconsin,two museums reached important milestones this past week. The Museum ofWisconsin Art (now called MOWA), opened its doors this April to four newgalleries, a gift shop and expansive, spark.. more

Apr 8, 2013 12:43 AM Visual Arts

jaill.jpg.jpe

 Even winter has its “dog days,” and Milwaukee is in the slushy thick of them. Annoyingly low temperatures, mediocre pro basketball and a slow trickle of live music make these late-winter mon,None more

Mar 4, 2013 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

<p> Peter Gabriel broke ground staging <em>The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway</em> on tour with Genesis in the '70s. Since then, every rinky-dink arena rock band has deployed lights, video and indoor fireworksoften to wrap threadbare performances in .. more

Jul 28, 2012 6:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

It was in the era of TV sitcom Bosom Buddies. It covered some of the comedic ground as I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry nearly three decades earlier. William Van Zandt and Jane Milmore’s stage comedy Love, Sex and the I.R.S. is a comedy about.. more

Mar 11, 2011 11:25 AM Theater

blogimage11037.jpe

By the end, RiverSplash was on life support. For two decades, the event had marked the unofficial start of Milwaukee’s festival season the first weekend of each June, but following years of bad weather and even worse press after a 2008 shoo... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage8482.jpe

Though the Swedish disco-pop band ABBA broke up decades ago, the ABBA brand is perhaps stronger than ever, thanks to the continued success of the ABBA musical Mamma Mia!, its movie adaptation and multiple tribute acts like ABBA Mania. Found... more

Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2696.jpe

"World Cafe" favorite M. Ward returns to Milwaukee for the fifth time in about as many years for another return performance at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 24. A longtime critical favorite, Ward raised his commercial profile considerably las.. more

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2696.jpe

Milwaukee’s own Year of the Gun, which headlines the all-local Cascio Groove Garage stage tonight at 9 p.m., embraces all that is rock. With a penchant for songs glamorizing booze, sex and other good old, all-American pastimes, the band is driven... more

Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES