.357 String Band

Milwaukee rockers Indonesian Junk enjoy wallowing in scuzz, but they can write a damn catchy pop tune when they want to. Between its power-pop riff and singer/guitarist Daniel James' Joey Ramone-esque drawl, the group's latest single "I'll Run Awa.. more

Aug 2, 2017 9:36 PM On Music

The sorrow most associated with country and bluegrass is more often derived from romantic heartbreak and sentimentality than the sadness Joseph Huber proffers on The Suffering Stage. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:23 PM Album Reviews

SouslticeTheatre opens the summer next week witha production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies. Inspired by a NewYork Times article about a gathering of showgirls from the legendaryZiegfeld Follies, he and James Goldman wrote a musical about a fic.. more

May 27, 2014 4:00 PM Theater

 GabrielMiller states his case repeatedly in WilliamWyler: The Life and Films of Hollywood’s Most Celebrated Director (University Press of Kentucky): “Few directors could match Wyler’s range, hispsychological subtlety, his .. more

Dec 30, 2013 2:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

Patrick Schmitz' Sketch 22 is a rather large clustering of talent under pressure. 10 groups of writers work with 10 directors and 40 actors to come up with a sketch comedy show in 22 hours. It was actually kind of exhausting just writing that s.. more

Dec 19, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Joseph Huber may very well be the hardest-working musician in Milwaukee. After seven years as a member of acclaimed “streetgrass” group .357 String Band, Huber quickly began cobbling together a series of songs that would appear on his de... more

Feb 12, 2013 10:26 PM Local Music

The proudly eclectic Japonize Elephants mix and match bluegrass and klezmer, the Balkans and Appalachia. Then they move on to explore the space where Gypsy and Arab melodies converge within the context of an eccentric more

Dec 13, 2012 2:13 PM Album Reviews

If no one else has attempted what folkie Terry Murphy does on his third album, it's a wonder that the idea wasn't on anybody else's mind: a song cycle about Wisconsin watering holes. Murphy's dozen tunes about goings-on more

Dec 13, 2012 2:02 PM Album Reviews

The term "punk bluegrass," coined for the Bad Livers and The Meat Purveyors, applies to Milwaukee's now-defunct .357 String Band. Their ferocious recasting of bluegrass lives not only in banjoist/singer Joe Huber's current more

Dec 13, 2012 1:55 PM Album Reviews

 BoneyFingers look very much at home in their full-length concert DVD, Live @ TheMiramar Theatre . The crowd is large and approving and the band members have anevident connection with their audience as they roll on low simmer through a .. more

Nov 1, 2012 7:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

That the Minneapolis duo Peter Wolf Crier released their debut record, Inter-Be, on Jagjaguwar, the same label as Bon Iver, only further invited comparisons that were probably already inevitable. Peter Wolf Crier’s music follows a similar t... more

Feb 3, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Despite my somewhat recent obsession with the Brewers (2005), I’ve never actually been to Opening Day. I know it’s a Milwaukee holiday to be celebrated on par with St. Patrick’s Day, but see, even with my Irish roots, I don’t head out on March 17... more

Mar 30, 2010 6:54 PM More Sports

The third album from Milwaukee’s .357 String Band continues the group’s fearless and fierce refashioning of un-amped acoustic Americana/alt country, plumbing further depths of the Saturday-night rowdy/Sunday-morning righteous dichotomy. The... more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Mar 19, 2010 3:02 PM Daily Dose

“Lightning From the North is, in a nutshell, a response to people asking us what a bunch of Yankees are doing playing bluegrass,” Derek Dunn, guitarist of Milwaukee’s self-dubbed “streetgrass” quartet, the .357 String Band, e more

Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

There’s no shortage of young bands resurrecting the sounds of American bluegrass these days, but many of them do so in the spirit of modern jam music, spinning long improvisations from the genre’s strident twang. Milwaukee’s .357 String more

Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Lightning From the North ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

The .357 String Band’s 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom will be a homecoming of sorts for the Milwaukee punk-bluegrass band, the first time they've played locally in six months after extensive ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The .357 String Band has come a long way from playing on street corners and basement shows Ghost Town ,Local Music more

Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

