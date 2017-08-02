.357 String Band
Indonesian Junk Tap the Spirit of CBGB on "I'll Run Away"
Milwaukee rockers Indonesian Junk enjoy wallowing in scuzz, but they can write a damn catchy pop tune when they want to. Between its power-pop riff and singer/guitarist Daniel James' Joey Ramone-esque drawl, the group's latest single "I'll Run Awa.. more
Aug 2, 2017 9:36 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Joseph Huber: The Suffering Stage
The sorrow most associated with country and bluegrass is more often derived from romantic heartbreak and sentimentality than the sadness Joseph Huber proffers on The Suffering Stage. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:23 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Sondheim In Summer
SouslticeTheatre opens the summer next week witha production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies. Inspired by a NewYork Times article about a gathering of showgirls from the legendaryZiegfeld Follies, he and James Goldman wrote a musical about a fic.. more
May 27, 2014 4:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
William Wyler’s Life and Films
GabrielMiller states his case repeatedly in WilliamWyler: The Life and Films of Hollywood’s Most Celebrated Director (University Press of Kentucky): “Few directors could match Wyler’s range, hispsychological subtlety, his .. more
Dec 30, 2013 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Twelfth Sketch 22 Comedy Experiment
Patrick Schmitz' Sketch 22 is a rather large clustering of talent under pressure. 10 groups of writers work with 10 directors and 40 actors to come up with a sketch comedy show in 22 hours. It was actually kind of exhausting just writing that s.. more
Dec 19, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Joseph Huber’s Conflicted Americana
Joseph Huber may very well be the hardest-working musician in Milwaukee. After seven years as a member of acclaimed “streetgrass” group .357 String Band, Huber quickly began cobbling together a series of songs that would appear on his de... more
Feb 12, 2013 10:26 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Japonize Elephants
The proudly eclectic Japonize Elephants mix and match bluegrass and klezmer, the Balkans and Appalachia. Then they move on to explore the space where Gypsy and Arab melodies converge within the context of an eccentric more
Dec 13, 2012 2:13 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Terry Murphy
If no one else has attempted what folkie Terry Murphy does on his third album, it's a wonder that the idea wasn't on anybody else's mind: a song cycle about Wisconsin watering holes. Murphy's dozen tunes about goings-on more
Dec 13, 2012 2:02 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The .357 String Band
The term "punk bluegrass," coined for the Bad Livers and The Meat Purveyors, applies to Milwaukee's now-defunct .357 String Band. Their ferocious recasting of bluegrass lives not only in banjoist/singer Joe Huber's current more
Dec 13, 2012 1:55 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Boney Fingers Live
BoneyFingers look very much at home in their full-length concert DVD, Live @ TheMiramar Theatre . The crowd is large and approving and the band members have anevident connection with their audience as they roll on low simmer through a .. more
Nov 1, 2012 7:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Week in Milwaukee
That the Minneapolis duo Peter Wolf Crier released their debut record, Inter-Be, on Jagjaguwar, the same label as Bon Iver, only further invited comparisons that were probably already inevitable. Peter Wolf Crier’s music follows a similar t... more
Feb 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Opening Day will be fun - right?
Despite my somewhat recent obsession with the Brewers (2005), I’ve never actually been to Opening Day. I know it’s a Milwaukee holiday to be celebrated on par with St. Patrick’s Day, but see, even with my Irish roots, I don’t head out on March 17... more
Mar 30, 2010 6:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
.357 String Band
The third album from Milwaukee’s .357 String Band continues the group’s fearless and fierce refashioning of un-amped acoustic Americana/alt country, plumbing further depths of the Saturday-night rowdy/Sunday-morning righteous dichotomy. The... more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Joseph Zilber, Developer and Philanthropist, Dies at 92
Mar 19, 2010 3:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Milwaukee’s .357 String Band Travels Beyond Regions
“Lightning From the North is, in a nutshell, a response to people asking us what a bunch of Yankees are doing playing bluegrass,” Derek Dunn, guitarist of Milwaukee’s self-dubbed “streetgrass” quartet, the .357 String Band, e more
Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
.357 String Band
There’s no shortage of young bands resurrecting the sounds of American bluegrass these days, but many of them do so in the spirit of modern jam music, spinning long improvisations from the genre’s strident twang. Milwaukee’s .357 String more
Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Alt-Country Band
Lightning From the North ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009
.357 String Band
The .357 String Band’s 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom will be a homecoming of sorts for the Milwaukee punk-bluegrass band, the first time they've played locally in six months after extensive ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
.357 String Band’s Punk-Rock Hootenannies
The .357 String Band has come a long way from playing on street corners and basement shows Ghost Town ,Local Music more
Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music