Printmaking as a Tool for Social Change in 'Carlos Hermosilla Ãlvarez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns'
“Carlos Hermosilla Ãlvarez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns," an exhibition highlighting printmaking as a tool for social change opens at the Charles Allis Art Museum March 16. In conjunction with its current production of Time Stand... more
Mar 14, 2017 12:53 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
"The Glass Menagerie, A Visual Dialogue" at the 10th Street Gallery
In conjunctionwith their season-opening production of Tennessee William's The Glass Menagerie , In Tandem Theatre will be adding another voice to dialogue surroundingthis classic of the American theatre with a concurrent exhibition in the.. more
Sep 21, 2014 5:52 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Of Zombies and Sculpture Gardens
Is your life of late a constant push and pull of, on theone hand, cabin fever driving you outdoors and, on the other hand, the coldholding you in? Olympic worthy are the somersaults of rationalization thateventuate in deciding to stay in, kept .. more
Feb 28, 2014 9:49 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Trocadero Gastrobar’s New International Spirit
Trocadero has been open since 2001. In that time it has become a destination for wine, cheese plates, brunch and items with a French flair. After recently closing for a brief time to receive updates, Trocadero has reopened.The most obvious ... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments
Can Day Care Providers Get a Fair Shake?
In a typical legal proceeding, there’s a plaintiff, a defendant and an independent judge who makes the final decision.But the appeals process for day care providers who have been suspended from the Wisconsin Shares program isn’t quite follo... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments