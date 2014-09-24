RSS

12 Years A Slave

John Ridley is the great success story to come out of Milwaukee in recent years. The writer-director earned an Oscar for his carefully calibrated screenplay, 12 Years a Slave . He returns with a dramatization of a year in the life of Jimi Hendrix.. more

Sep 24, 2014 6:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Fresh off the well-deserved Oscar win for BestPicture, as well as a Best Supporting Actress nod for Lupita Nyong’o, 12 Years a Slave has been released onBlu-ray and DVD. 12 Years a Slave wasdirected by Britain’s Steve McQueen .. more

Mar 5, 2014 8:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Reality will be inescapable at this year’sAcademy Awards. Six of the nine Best Picture nominees are “based on a truestory.” It’s a curious turn, given that so many top moneymakers are fantasiesdrawn from comic books or y.. more

Feb 24, 2014 11:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

I don’t call my picks of the year the “best,” but I do play favorites. To any critic compiling a “best-of” list, I demand: define “best.” Most can’t define anything at all, including their criteria for choosing the year’s top movie... more

Dec 30, 2013 12:14 AM Film Reviews

The nightmare of 12 Years a Slave begins when Solomon Northrup awakens on the hard floor of a cell, his wrists and ankles chained. Solomon (Chiwetel Ejiofor) was a free black in pre-Civil War Saratoga Springs, N.Y., an educated man with a w... more

Oct 27, 2013 5:33 PM Film Reviews

The domestic drama of Tennessee Williams’ classic A Streetcar Named Desire has an explosive intensity in Carte Blanche’s intimate studio environment. This is a Streetcar that billows with cigarette smoke and bursts with sudden anger.Katrina... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more

Mar 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

One of the daunting problems for casual or novice fans of classical music comes down to the embarrassment of variety. Simply put: how to chose from the hundreds of recordings of Beethoven’s 3rd, assuming you don’t want to own them all? more

Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM Books

