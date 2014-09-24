12 Years A Slave
John Ridley on Jimi Hendrix
John Ridley is the great success story to come out of Milwaukee in recent years. The writer-director earned an Oscar for his carefully calibrated screenplay, 12 Years a Slave . He returns with a dramatization of a year in the life of Jimi Hendrix.. more
Sep 24, 2014 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Last Year’s Best Picture
Fresh off the well-deserved Oscar win for BestPicture, as well as a Best Supporting Actress nod for Lupita Nyong’o, 12 Years a Slave has been released onBlu-ray and DVD. 12 Years a Slave wasdirected by Britain’s Steve McQueen .. more
Mar 5, 2014 8:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Oscar Predictions
Reality will be inescapable at this year’sAcademy Awards. Six of the nine Best Picture nominees are “based on a truestory.” It’s a curious turn, given that so many top moneymakers are fantasiesdrawn from comic books or y.. more
Feb 24, 2014 11:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ten Favorite Films of 2013
I don’t call my picks of the year the “best,” but I do play favorites. To any critic compiling a “best-of” list, I demand: define “best.” Most can’t define anything at all, including their criteria for choosing the year’s top movie... more
Dec 30, 2013 12:14 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
12 Years a Slave
The nightmare of 12 Years a Slave begins when Solomon Northrup awakens on the hard floor of a cell, his wrists and ankles chained. Solomon (Chiwetel Ejiofor) was a free black in pre-Civil War Saratoga Springs, N.Y., an educated man with a w... more
Oct 27, 2013 5:33 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Carte Blanche’s Intimate ‘Streetcar Named Desire’
The domestic drama of Tennessee Williams’ classic A Streetcar Named Desire has an explosive intensity in Carte Blanche’s intimate studio environment. This is a Streetcar that billows with cigarette smoke and bursts with sudden anger.Katrina... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Radio Golf
Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more
Mar 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Discovering the Classics
One of the daunting problems for casual or novice fans of classical music comes down to the embarrassment of variety. Simply put: how to chose from the hundreds of recordings of Beethoven’s 3rd, assuming you don’t want to own them all? more
Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books