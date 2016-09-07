127 Hours
Domestic Violence Drama at Month’s End
Domestic violence remains appallingly common. As much attention as it’s gotten in the recent past, the full impact of human trafficking in America remains largely in the shadows. This month with the debut of Blame, locally-based Destiny Production.. more
Sep 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
How to Date a Beer Snob
If I’m being honest, the last person you want relationshipadvice from is me. My dating history is like a bunch of ill-fitting storereturns I waited too long to take back. So when Evan, my boyfriend, asked if hecould write .. more
May 17, 2016 4:24 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Trance
Director Danny Boyle, after winning accolades for 127 Hours and Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire, turns to mind games with his latest film. Trance opens masterfully as an ironic art heist caper with a twist of amnesia. It turns more
Apr 15, 2013 1:33 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
127 Hours
If the last movie that you directed won the Academy Award, what would you do as a follow up? This was the conundrum confronting Danny Boyle. His acclaimed Slumdog Millionaire had dominated the Oscars with eight trophies, including the covet... more
Nov 28, 2010 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
127 Hours
The teeming multitudes shown under the opening credits of 127 Hours are a clue. Extreme athlete Aron Ralston hikes, bikes and climbs in the remotest wilderness partly because he wants to be far from the crowd—isolated even from those who lo... more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews