RSS

1290 Am

onmusic_thepartylogo.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Radio Alliance

Milwaukee Radio Alliance, the broadcasters behind local stations B93.3 and FM 102.1, introduced a new station today: The Party 100.3 and 1290 AM, an uptempo oldies station that will include a broad sweep of music from the '60s through the '90s. In.. more

Dec 26, 2014 2:24 PM On Music

martini radio.jpg.jpe

Mar 4, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage19499.jpe

Even though racism remains one of the most intractable social problems in America, the politics of race... more

Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

blogimage11087.jpe

In 1516, Raphael painted La Donna Velata (The Woman With the Veil). Through June 6, the High Renaissance painter’s magnificent portrait is on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in a one-work exhibition titled “Raphael: The Woman more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9081.jpe

The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more

Dec 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES