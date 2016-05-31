RSS

1776

theatrereview_milwopera_a_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s immersive, one-night-only concert staging of the Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical 1776, directed by Paula Suozzi at Milwaukee’s historic Turner Hall and featuring an excellent cast, focused on the musical’s seri... more

May 31, 2016 4:09 PM Theater

: Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents Sherman Edwards and peter Stone’s musical, 1776, one night only, Monday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. more

May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Theater

blogimage20.jpe

I see something on the site I don't agree with. How do I post an opposing viewpoint? You Can't Imagine How Much Fun We're Having ,About more

Dec 11, 2007 12:00 AM z Archive

SOCIAL UPDATES